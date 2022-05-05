A shot in the arm: Pharmacy tech named ‘Immunization Champion’

To say that covid vaccination has been a hot button issue in this country would be a vast understatement. The trepidation seemed to begin the moment the vaccines were released. But one woman in Springdale developed a particular knack for getting to the root of locals' fears of the vaccine and helping them past it.

Amanda Hittle, a pharmacy technician for Community Pharmacy in Springdale, was honored as a 2022 Immunization Champion for her part in helping the pharmacy vaccinate more than 30,000 Northwest Arkansans against covid.

"Amanda was and still is essential to our pharmacy's efforts to respond to the covid pandemic and vaccine rollout," says Victoria Hennessey, owner of Community Pharmacy. "Amanda remained resilient throughout the whirlwind of those months, showing up early and staying late.

"She has a passion for public health, which made her a natural fit for this role and this award. I'm very proud to work with such a dedicated and compassionate individual."

The prestigious national award is made to only eight people each year based on areas of "impact, collaboration, originality and overcoming challenges and creating opportunities for pharmacists," according to a news release.

Hittle was the only Arkansan and only pharmacy technician selected for the award this year.

"I would literally hold people's hands and answer their questions," Hittle says of the many months of long shifts ensuring better public health and safety. "I still read articles every day to figure out what's true so when people ask questions (about the vaccine) I can give them accurate answers."

Among the fears she had to ease, Hittle says people were afraid of the injection itself, whether they could trust the manufacturer and the fact that the vaccine wasn't FDA approved at the time. They asked her if it would alter their DNA and what reactions would be possible at various stages.

But being at the heart of a city of many cultures meant that Hittle had to pinpoint the fears of other parts of the community.

Within the Marshallese community, she noticed a distinct distrust of the medical establishment well before vaccines were even available. As in other times that she tried to get to know a demographic, listening to concerns was the crucial first step.

"The Marshallese community was hit hard in the beginning of the pandemic," Hittle says, noting that it's typical for them to do everything as a family unit, medical appointments included. But at that point in the pandemic, families weren't allowed in the hospital, and there weren't usually Marshallese translators available on site.

"There was lots of lost communication," Hittle says, "They would take family members to the hospital because something was wrong, then get a call saying your family member died."

So from their point of view it was a rightly terrifying prospect, she says, as they began to see the hospital as a place the sick are taken to die. Soon they wouldn't take their family members even when they needed to go.

Establishing which members of the community the Marshallese families did trust, including the Marshallese consulate and others, was crucial in reaching them with the right information so they could be vaccinated, Hittle says.

MEETING NEEDS

When the pandemic began to unfold, Hittle says it was a surreal experience trying to sort out what people needed before anybody knew much about covid.

"We worked closely with Community Clinic, getting prescriptions, and were doing everything we could to get medications needed for covid," she says. "A lot of the demographic at the time were line workers. Many had lost their jobs and so lost their insurance, but they needed medications to be healthy.

"We did whatever we could to get the right medicines to as many as possible."

Community Pharmacy closed its lobby in December 2019, and it stayed closed for nearly two years, reopening in the fall of 2021. Running prescriptions out to the parking lot meant Hittle and her coworkers definitely got their steps in each day.

The Community Pharmacy parking lot is tiny and right off of Emma Avenue, which means they were constantly worried about blocking the main street through Springdale. To make things faster and more efficient, they came up with a code, using letters and color names, so they could relay sensitive patient information like birth dates and such over walkie talkies to the team inside.

When the team could, they would park the cars as they waited for medications to be filled and take down the color and make of the car to keep track of each order. In another phase, they used numbers on dashboards. Now they've become more "fancy," Hittle says, since they acquired number buzzers like you would get while waiting at a restaurant.

It was about adaptation, always. And before the vaccine was available, it was difficult to pin down what would be most useful for patients.

"From the doctors we would fill (prescriptions for) inhalers, cough medicines, some antibiotics ... we didn't know a lot in the beginning and some of it was hit or miss," Hittle says. "Most of it was to keep them breathing."

As far as keeping the pharmacy team safe, the Community Clinic, where most of the orders came from, would often put the diagnosis on the prescription so they would know to be extra cautious by wearing a face shield and mask -- those were provided by Community Clinic, too.

Some patients helped protect them too, Hittle says, by rolling down a back window or popping a trunk open so their contact would be minimal. Pharmacists did counseling by phone.

But it was still a bit of a stretch. During the worst of the supply chain problems, Hittle says team members would clean their masks with alcohol and let them dry overnight in the interest of making the masks last as long as they could until the next shipment.

Then in January 2021, the time had come. The vaccines arrived.

THE SPRINT

On Jan. 5, 2021, Hennessey went to pick up the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines from another pharmacy that had an ultra-cold freezer. Theirs was one of 12 pharmacy locations in Northwest Arkansas to receive vaccines in the first few phases of the rollout.

"She called and said 'I'm on my way,' so we were out the door that day ... we had our stuff ready," Hittle says. "It was crazy."

Less than two hours later, Hennessey and Hittle were headed to vaccinate staff members of primary care offices.

"I remember talking on the way about how busy our lives were about to be for the next several weeks -- we had no idea," Hennessey says.

The first day of vaccinations were for MANA Clinics in the area, serving 15 or 20 people and handwriting names and information on the vaccination cards, but even then Hittle knew that wasn't going to be sustainable. Soon they were doing clinics at the Community Clinic and began printing details on stickers for the vaccination cards.

They had a "crazy" waiting list, Hittle says, and would call people at 7 or 8 p.m. when they had vaccines left over that either had to be administered or discarded at the end of the day.

As Hittle sat in her tiny office with a stack of lists of places to do vaccine clinics, she says the voicemails kept coming and coming. When it hit 99+, she covered the landline's notification light with a sticky note to keep herself calmer and better focused.

"From responding to thousands of calls, texts, emails and voicemails to ensuring we had all the supplies, paperwork, staff and volunteers necessary to administer over 30,000 vaccines, Amanda showed up for our community in a huge way," Hennessey says.

Hittle was pulling 60 and 65 hour weeks, several days working until midnight based on that less than 36 hour expectation to use the vaccines, get those vaccinated names on to the state registry and complete billing on the computer.

To find enough space to vaccinate people in ever larger groups, Hittle says they switched to doing clinics off-site and teamed up with First United Methodist Church in Springdale. The church provided a lot of space near to the pharmacy, as well as droves of volunteers.

The Springdale Fire Department also pitched in, helping monitor people, vaccinate and walk people through expectations for any reactions. The firemen would often check patients' blood pressures and tell them that everything was going to be OK.

"At that point we were vaccinating on Thursdays and Fridays, and for several weeks in a row we did about 900 people a day," Hittle says.

Community Pharmacy did some on-worksite vaccination clinics, such as at the Berry Street Tyson plant, which was hit particularly hard with cases of covid early on in the pandemic.

Hittle says at that event they had people standing in lines to fill out forms when she realized that some folks couldn't read, some couldn't write -- or both -- and they didn't have enough Spanish speakers. So to serve everyone efficiently they broke people up into groups, and Hittle and her coworkers would read the questions as the plant workers circled their answers.

"She ensured everyone felt welcome and cared for," Hennessey says. "We gave over 700 vaccines that day."

Because of Hittle, Community Pharmacy became better able to reach the Latin community by bringing Spanish translators to all events to make sure they got all their vaccine questions answered in a way they understood.

Recently Hittle and the team returned to the Berry Street plant, where they haven't had anyone hospitalized in at least a couple of months, for a booster clinic. She smiles as she reports that they're all doing really well.

These days her corner of the pharmacy has an interactive, talking/light-up globe, children's books, crayons and coloring sheets as they've focused on vaccinating the 5- to 11-year-old age group. Her desk is positively covered in the finished coloring sheets of her young, newly vaccinated customers.