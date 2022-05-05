The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 4, 2022

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-493. Keny Sosa v. Kawneer Company, Inc.; Helmsman Management Services, LLC; and Death & Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-497. Jeffrey Haynes v. State of Arkansas, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-574. Porchia Calloway v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-164. Hemp Health, LLC; Izard Health, LLC; Linwood Holding, LLC; and Care Holding, LLC v. Arkansas Department of Human Services; Cindy Gillespie, Director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services; Cecilia Vinson, Director, Office of Long Term Care; Jerald Sharum, Director, Division of Provider Services & Quality Assurance, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

E-21-387. Andrew Bushnell v. Director, Arkansas Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-582. Nicholas Mills v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Yell County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-657. DJS Development, LLC v. Debra Brawley, Hope Bawcom, Stephanie Davis, and Freeman Davis, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed without prejudice. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-340. City of McCrory, Arkansas; Honorable Doyle Fowler, Mayor; Amanda Austin, Councilwoman; Glinda Dallas, Councilwoman; Mark Cain, Councilman; Ronnie Massinelli, Councilman; Mary Whitlock, Councilwoman; and Shawn Peebles, Councilman v. Fred E. Wilson and Robert Wilson, Individually and d/b/a Wilson Realty, an Arkansas Limited Partnership, by and through Fred. E. Wilson, MD, Managing Partner, from Woodruff County Circuit Court. Reversed. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-525. Karrie Cancel v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-21-559. Corey Steward v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.