Arkansas' covid cases rise by 279

For the second day in a row, Arkansas' posted its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases in more than a month, with the case count rising Thursday by 279.



After falling to a new 25-month low a day earlier, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 10, to 50 — the largest single-day jump since Jan. 31.



According to the state Department of Health's online dashboard, however, the state's death toll from the virus remained at 11,403, the same number as on Wednesday.



The increase in cases on Thursday was larger by 53 than the one on Wednesday and by 89 than the one the previous Thursday.



It was the largest daily increase since March 22, a time when the state’s new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports that had been faxed in by providers weeks earlier, during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.



Thursday also marked the first time since March 24 that the case count rose by more than 200 on two consecutive days.



Rising for the second day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period grew to 146, its highest level since the week ending March 29.



With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 144, to 1,765, the largest total since March 15.



That topped the increase on Wednesday for the biggest single-day increase in active cases since January.



After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 12.



The number who were in intensive care, which also didn't change Wednesday, rose Thursday by three, to 20.