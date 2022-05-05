Arkansas’ new covid cases tick back up

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 226 -- the largest daily increase in more than a month -- while the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus continued falling to levels not seen since March 2020.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by five, to 11,403.

The increase in cases was larger by 92 than the one on Tuesday and by 65 than the rise the previous Wednesday.

It was the largest daily increase since March 24, a time when the state's new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports that had been faxed in by providers weeks earlier, during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

After dipping a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 134, which was still slightly down from a recent high of 135 a day that the average reached on Monday.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 110, to 1,621, the largest total since March 16.

It was the biggest single-day increase in active cases since January, when the total was increasing by thousands a day at the height of the omicron surge.

"That's not the direction we would like to be going, but fortunately they're all still low numbers overall," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said of the rise on Wednesday.

















She said the new case total appeared to the continuation of a "gradual upward trend" that began a few days after Easter.

"It's nice to have this low level, which is kind of a reprieve, but I still anticipate that we may very well have a surge in the future," Dillaha said.

"However, I don't have a crystal ball that will tell me whether this small rise in cases will turn into a surge."

She said Health Department officials are monitoring developments with the virus in other parts of the world for clues about what the future may hold.

"At this point in time, the situation we're most concerned about is the one in South Africa," where two omicron subvariants, known as BA.4 and BA.5, have been blamed for a spike in cases as well an an increase in hospitalizations.

According to a report this week from the World Health Organization, preliminary data indicate "no difference in the risk of hospitalization for BA.4 and BA.5" compared to the original omicron variant.

The report added, however, that it's too early for "conclusions on disease severity of these sublineages to be drawn at this stage."

Dillaha said Tuesday that two cases of BA.5 have been identified in Arkansas, both from March.

The Health Department hasn't been notified of any BA.4 cases in the state, she said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vast majority of cases in the United States in recent weeks have been caused by a different omicron subvariant, BA.2, including a growing percentage that have been caused by a strain known as BA.2.12.1.

FEWER HOSPITALIZED

Dropping for the fourth day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell by one, to 40, the smallest number since March 25, 2020.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators, which fell by one a day earlier, remained at 13.

The number who were in intensive care remained for the third day in a row at 17.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had three covid-19 patients on Wednesday, the same number as a day earlier and down from four on Monday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 38, on Wednesday, followed by Washington County with 36 and Benton County with 22.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 836,343.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 1,601, which was less than half the size of the daily increase a week earlier.

Almost half the most recent increase was from doses classified on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard as not having an "available dose number." That's how the department is listing second booster doses, which were authorized in March for people who are 50 or older or have compromised immune systems.

The count of doses for people receiving the vaccine for the first time rose by 341, which was less than a third the size of the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,563, its lowest level since the week ending April 4.

The average for first doses fell to 319, the smallest average since the week ending April 1.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Wednesday at 66.7%.

The percentage who were fully vaccinated rose from 54.4% as of Tuesday to 54.5%.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, the percentage who had received a booster dose remained at 39.7%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it rose from 46th to being roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 77.7% of people had received at least one dose, and 66.2% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45.9% had received a booster dose.