Arkansas Tech to conduct spring commencement ceremonies May 5-7

RUSSELLVILLE -- About 1,900 students will receive their academic credentials during four spring 2022 graduation ceremonies at Arkansas Tech University's John E. Tucker Coliseum from Thursday-Saturday .

Festivities begin Thursday, when the ATU-Ozark Campus will hold its graduation ceremony at the university's main campus in Russellville at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Arkansas Tech students from the university's Graduate College, College of Business and College of Education will be honored at a commencement ceremony at 7 p.m.

Two ceremonies are scheduled Saturday.

A 10 a.m. commencement will feature graduates from the university's College of Arts and Humanities and the University College.

Graduates from the university's College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and the College of Natural and Health Sciences, will walk during a 2 p.m. ceremony.

The 10 a.m. ceremony on Saturday will include the induction of ATU alumni Steve Fryer of Cathedral City, Calif., Andrea Lea of Russellville and Dr. Andrew Mason of Tokyo, Japan, into the ATU Hall of Distinction.

Arkansas Tech will recognize its most outstanding seniors -- Alfred J. Crabaugh Award winner Parker Benton of Quitman, Margaret Young Award winner Kaitlyn Wright of Camden and Jill Lestage Brown Service Leadership Award winner Glendon VanSandt of Kansas, Okla. -- during the 2 p.m. Saturday ceremony.

Winners of the 2022 ATU Faculty Award of Excellence will be announced during spring commencement ceremonies.