Arkansas vs. Auburn Game 1: How to watch and listen, forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE Plainsman Park (4,096) in Auburn, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 34-11, 14-7 SEC; Auburn 31-14, 12-9 SEC

STREAK Arkansas lost 1; Auburn lost 1

LAST 10 Arkansas 6-4; Auburn 8-2

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 784-413 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,104-572 in 28th season overall in Division I; Auburn: Butch Thompson — 210-156 in seventh season at Auburn and overall in Division I.

SERIES Tied 48-48

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Auburn 6-5 in 10 innings on April 3, 2021, in Fayetteville to win a three-game series.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Wiley Ballard (play-by-play) and Mark Fuller (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-3, 2.77 ERA in 68 1/3 innings) vs. Auburn RHP Mason Barnett (2-1, 4.19 ERA in 38 2/3 innings)

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, Friday night will be mostly clear with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 61 in Auburn, Ala. There is a 30% chance of showers. West winds could gust up to 15 mph.

TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.33; Auburn 4.38

Runs Scored Per Game: Arkansas 7.11; Auburn 7.24

Batting Average: Arkansas .277; Auburn .291

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .219; Auburn .252

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .480; Auburn .446

On-Base Percentage: Arkansas .382; Auburn .395

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .985; Auburn .979

NOTABLE Arkansas enters the series with a two-game lead over Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M atop the SEC West standings....Auburn's Sonny DiChiara leads the nation with a .436 batting average and has an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.381....DiChiara (54) and Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli (48) rank among the top seven nationally in career home runs among active players. Both players transferred prior to this season — DiChiara from Samford and Lanzilli from Wake Forest....Auburn will be without its No. 1 starter, left hander Hayden Mullins, who suffered a forearm injury last week at Tennessee....Auburn right-handed closer Blake Burkhalter is questionable with a hamstring injury. Burkhalter leads the SEC with 11 saves....Both teams are 5-2 in SEC openers this season, but both teams lost their openers last week. The Razorbacks have lost two consecutive series openers to Texas A&M and Ole Miss....Auburn won a game at top-ranked Tennessee last week, which was the second SEC loss this season for the Volunteers....The Tigers are 17-6 this season at Plainsman Park....The Razorbacks are 4-5 in true road games.