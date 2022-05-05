LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Asleep at the Wheel swings by NLR for makeup gig

Asleep at the Wheel performs at 7:30 p.m. today ($20-$75) at CHARTS (Center for Humanities and Arts at University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College) 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock, in a show re-scheduled from Oct. 28. (501) 812-2831; uaptc.edu/charts.

Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has carried on the Western swing sound pioneered by Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys. Led by Philadelphia native Ray Benson, who moved to West Virginia to figure out where his musical inclinations would take him, the band has been an Austin, Texas, powerhouse for half a century.

◼️ Lily B Moonflower performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($7) and Doctor Junior performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($8) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

LITTLE ROCK

Brother Moses performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($15); Lainey Wilson, along with opener Jackson Dean, performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($15 advance, $20 day of show) and The Band of Heathens, along with opener Chicago Farmer, performs at 8:45 p.m. Saturday ($16 advance, $20 day of show) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Jess Harp will host a record release show and Adam Faucett opens, at 8:30 p.m. today ($10); John R. Miller performs, along with opener Vincent Neil Anderson, at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($15) and Greyhounds! perform at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Scott Moye and Alan Caffrey perform from 7-9 p.m. today and Dallas Smith & Jordan Anderson perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 313-5413; mockingbirdlr.com.

◼️ Second Hand Cannons perform from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Trey Johnson performs from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ The Big Dam Horns host a Cinco de Mayo party at 8 p.m. Friday ($12 reserved: $10 advance standing room or $12 at the door standing room) and Arlie x Betcha performs, along with opener Nox Holloway, at 8 p.m. Saturday ($12 reserved; $15 day of show) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ The Rock Destroyer, hosted by Crystal Queer, performs at 7 p.m. Friday ($10) and Mortalus, Exit From Dark and Reframe perform at 7 p.m. Saturday ($15) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Charlie Mellinger performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

◼️ DJ Troy G performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and DJ Story Karaoke performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsay performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. today; JackFancy performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Ed Bowman performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ The Rod P Outfit performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday; The Jake Peterson Duo performs from 12-3 p.m. and DJ P Smooth hosts a "Finally Sunday Party" from 4-10 p.m. Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ The Steve Crump Band performs from 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Crossing at Angel Court, an East End area park at 1040 Angel Court, Little Rock, (501) 888-4140.

◼️ "Acoustic Music Mornings" will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturdays at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., Little Rock. People are invited to take musical instruments and chairs. (501) 410-3938.

◼️ A traditional Irish session will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com.

MAUMELLE

The Nightliners perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

SHERWOOD

Nichols & Dimes perform at 8:30 and All N performs at 10:30 p.m. Friday ($5) at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

ARKADELPHIA

Duo Divanas and Orquesta SSG perform from 5-9 p.m. today for a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the corner of Eighth and Main streets, Arkadelphia, (870) 246-9864.

BENTON

Buh Jones performs from 6-9 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 6-10 p.m. today at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

There will be music at Patriot Fest at 4 p.m. Saturday at HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive, Cabot, (501) 241-1151.

◼️ Lost & Found performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Elixir/Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive, Cabot, (501) 241-0884.

CADDO VALLEY

The East End Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Christine DeMeo performs at a Cinco de Mayo celebration at 7 p.m. today and Two and a Half Men perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

The GMG Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Taylor's Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365, Conway, (501) 470-3322.

◼️ Totter & Payton perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Dandelion Heart performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Trey Johnson performs from 6-8 p.m. today; The Markus Pearson Band performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and The Clayton Nichols Band performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Jay Hancock performs from 7-10 p.m. today; Josiah Spicer performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Buh Jones performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 201, Conway, (501) 358-6586.

◼️ Big Shane Thornton performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Dandelion Heart performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

Glenn Parker performs from 7-10 p.m. today; Billy Jeter and The Shine Eye Band perform Friday and Beaux Atkins and Friends perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Little River Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($45-$85) at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs, (918) 641-4495; tickets.hundertix.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Divas on Fire perform at 6 p.m. Friday ($8) and Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings, with opener Mountain Sprout, perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday ($10 advance, $12 day of show); Todd Snider, with opener Bear Morrison, performs at 6 p.m. Monday ($20-$25) at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

FORT SMITH

Five for Fighting, along with String Quartet, perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($35-$39 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, (479) 222-6186; templelive.com.

◼️ Lainey Wilson performs at 8 p.m. today ($20); Hillbilly Vegas, with Dixie Misfits, Rockey Don Jones and The Pearson Brothers, perform at 2 p.m. Friday for the Steel Horse Rally at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

◼️ Judge Parker performs at 1 p.m. Saturday for the Steel Horse Rally at Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith.

HOT SPRINGS

Feelin Groovy performs at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hot Springs VW Show in the parking lot at the Hot Springs 8 VIP Cinema, 351 Lake Hamilton Drive, Hot Springs, (501) 525-0883.

◼️ Rye Davis performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($15 advance, $20 at the door) at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 463-4463.

◼️ The Pleasantly Blue Duo perform during the monthly Gallery Walk from 5-9 p.m. Friday at The Warehouse, 301 Broadway, Hot Springs, (501) 538-0399.

◼️ Chris Johns performs at 6 p.m. Saturday and Rick McKean performs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Rolando's, 210 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 318-6054.

◼️ A bluegrass jam will be held from 4-5 p.m. today at the Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-4161.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 6-10 p.m. today, 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday; and The John Calvin Brewer Band performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Pop's Lounge; George Thorogood and the Destroyers perform at 7 p.m. Friday ($45-$55) in the Oaklawn Event Center at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Jocko performs for a Cinco de Mayo celebration at 8:30 p.m. today and Mister Lucky performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at Capo's Tacos, 200 Higdon Ferry Road in Hot Springs; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday for Live@Primetime at The Arlington Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Hotel & Spa and from 6-10 p.m. Sunday at Trejo's Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

◼️ Brian Mullen performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Ryan Harmon performs at 8 p.m. Friday and JackFancy performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 525-1616.

◼️ The Karla Case Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Boogie's Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 624-5455.

◼️ Sonora Dinamita performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Salsa's, 4324 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 520-5305.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Rick McKean performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday; The Back Beats perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Monty Russell performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Chris Loggins performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

The I-40 Ramblers perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1421 ½ E. Broadway St., (U.S. 64) Morrilton, (501) 354-8937.

PINE BLUFF

Tim Anthony performs from 5-7 Friday ($10; or $5 for ASC members) in the ART Yard, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, (870) 536-3375.

TICKETS

Encanto Live! The Sing-Along Film Concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. July 30 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets, from $25-$75, went on sale Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at the box offices of Walmart AMP in Rogers and the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

◼️ Live Nation, a national concert promotion firm, has announced its annual Concert Week, in which many of its acts are offering $25 tickets, a promotion that began Wednesday and continues through Tuesday, or while supplies last, at livenation.com/concertweek.

Live Nation's concerts in Arkansas include the following at Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock: NEEDTOBREATHE, Friday; Jason Aldean, Sept. 22; and Luke Bryan, Oct. 8, and at the Walmart AMP in Rogers: Whiskey Myers – May 14; For King + Country – May 21; Halsey – May 25; Cody Jinks – May 27; CHEER Live – June 8; REO Speedwagon & Styx – June 13; Chicago and Brian Wilson – June 21; Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones – June 23; 5 Seconds of Summer – June 28; ZZ Top – June 29; Outlaw Music Festival (Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne & Steve Earle and The Dukes) – July 1; Santana – July 12; Maverick City Music – July 13; Darius Rucker – July 16; Train with Jewel – July 17; Josh Groben – July 21; Encanto Live! – July 30; Big Time Rush – Aug. 2; Dierks Bentley – Aug. 4; Wiz Khalifa and Logic – Aug. 8; OneRepublic – Aug. 9; Halestorm – Aug. 10; Incubus – Aug. 16; Goo Goo Dolls – Sept.18; Alice in Chains – Sept. 20 and The Black Keys – Oct. 13.