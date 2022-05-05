Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, May 5

1960 PBHS class to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, according to a news release. Questions or updates on classmates may be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

Medicare events set in state, PB

Informational Medicare events will be held in conjunction with the Arkansas Insurance Department's Senior Health Insurance Information Program (AR SHIIP.) Locally, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at the Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave. The event is in partnership with Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release. AR SHIIP Days are designed to reach individuals in urban and rural areas and offer free, confidential, unbiased, and educational information regarding Medicare. Staff will be all over the eastern portion of the state in May to provide Arkansans with important information and assistance. For details, call 1-800-224-6330 toll-free or visit online at https://www.shiipar.com/.

DAV holds online job fair today

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release. Veterans can also obtain career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance. To register, visit jobs.dav.org.

Candidate forum set

at Convention Center

The Divine 9 and community partners will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Court of Appeals Judge Waymond Brown will be the moderator, according to a news release. Candidates seeking these offices are invited to participate: Jefferson County Tax Collector; 11th West Circuit Judge, Division 4; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 1; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 4; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 6; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 8; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 13; Pine Bluff City Council Ward 1; Pine Bluff City Council Ward 3; and Pine Bluff City Council Ward 4.

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Business Expo May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event starts with breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Convention Center banquet hall. Tickets are $20 each or tables for $250. The keynote speaker will be Chris Robinson, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletic director. The trade show opens with a VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. and general public admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $5. Details: Chamber Director Jennifer Kline, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

JRMC health fair set at expo

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a health fair during Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Services and screenings will include cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, stroke awareness, tobacco cessation, weight and body mass index.

Underway

Aquatics Center offers scholarships

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center is offering scholarships for high school seniors. Three awards are available: first prize, $200 cash plus 90-day family membership; second prize, $50 cash plus 90-day family membership; third prize, $25 cash plus 90-day family membership, according to a news release. Applicants must have a grade point average of 3.2 or higher. They must be a high school senior applying or accepted to Southeast Arkansas College or the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and must complete a 500-word essay. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 20. For details, call (870) 850-7620 or visit www.pinebluffaquatics.com. Applications are available at https://form.jotform.com/220936485010148.

Friday, May 6

Live@5 to feature Tim

Anthony

Patrons may join Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Live@5 featuring Tim Anthony, from 5-7 p.m. May 6. This concert will be in the ART Yard at 623 S. Main St. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers, and is open to visitors ages 21 or older. Complimentary wine and beer is available, thanks to ASC's Live@5 sponsor, MK Distributors. Anthony is an internationally traveled musician based at Little Rock. He also plays with Wine & Roses, a featured band at ASC's Live@5. ASC hosts live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month with its long-running Live@5 concert series.

Saturday, May 7

UAPB conducts graduation

The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff will conduct its 165th graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field featuring keynote speaker Ruth D. Jones, known as one of NASA's Modern Figures. The processional starts at 8:45 a.m. and the event site will open to guests approximately 90 minutes before the start of the ceremony. Free parking is available in any unrestricted parking area on campus. Tickets are not required for entry. In case of inclement weather, the graduation will be moved to the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The ceremony will be livestreamed on UAPB TV, YouTube and Facebook pages, according to a news release. Details: https://www.uapb.edu/commencement.aspx.

City sets free waste dump day

The city of Pine Bluff will host a free dump day from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hestand Stadium. Residents may dump appliances, furniture, mattresses, scrap metal and other items. The site won't accept tires, infectious waste, batters or electronics, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Street Department, (870) 543-5140.

Pop Up In the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff, an event featuring food, entertainment and family activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdayon Main Street between Barraque and Third avenues. The community is invited attend the event, which is free to the general public. Fees are $25 for retail vendors and $40 for food trucks, according to a news release. The event features music, children's activities, retail and food vendors in downtown Pine Bluff to bring people together to see improvements in downtown and to experience local vendors. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, http://www.pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com or (870) 536-8742.

VFW Auxiliary to honor

veterans

Pine Bluff VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, will recognize all veterans at the Veterans Service Appreciation Day May 7 at Burt's Food Court & Events, 209 S. Main St. Vendors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 4 p.m. after the Pop-Up in The Bluff event downtown, according to a news release. Speakers will include Mayor Shirley Washington, Chief of Police Lloyd Franklin Sr., Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, and retired Brigadier Gen. Roger McClellan. Recognition will be given for all veterans, Gold Star families, and veterans of the police, fire, and sheriff's departments. A Pine Bluff Quilt Guild drawing and announcement of donated quilt winner will also be made. The event coordinator is Theresa Orso of VFW Auxiliary Post 4455, Pine Bluff.