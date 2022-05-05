Carin Schoppmeyer: Mini Derby boosts big rewards

Mini Derby

Who: Equestrian Bridges

What: Kentucky Derby watch party, miniature horse racing, big hat and bow tie contests, mint juleps, open bar, food trucks and music by Boom! Kinetic

When: 4 to 8 p.m. May 7

Where: Equestrian Bridges stables, 5920 Bellview Road in Rogers

Tickets: $150

Attire: Derby inspired

Information: (479) 301-2814, equestrianbridges.org

All bets are on big hats, bow ties and Boom! Kinetic for the 10th annual Mini Derby to benefit Equestrian Bridges. Set for May 7, it will take place at the nonprofit organization's stables at 5920 Bellview Road in Rogers.

The Kentucky Derby watch party will feature the Churchill Downs festivities on screen, mint juleps and miniature horses racing live at the fundraiser.

Equestrian Bridges uses standard and miniature horses to provide equine-assisted activities and therapies for children on the autism spectrum; teens considered at risk for behavioral or emotional problems; and veterans. The group also offers corporate team building, individual sessions, an Equine Experience for Women and the Trail Blazers Program for veterans.

Shanna Dozier, executive director, says: "The vision and purpose of Equestrian Bridges is to change the face of mental health by providing a unique therapeutic environment and treatment for those in need through equine-assisted activities and therapies. Equestrian Bridges strives to ensure all clients and families who step foot onto our healing grounds receive a professional, integrative and holistic service with our nonprofit and other organizations in the Northwest Arkansas community."

The mission of Equestrian Bridges is to foster an innovative therapeutic experience both in the saddle and on the ground for individuals, families and communities.

Organizers say 100 percent of event proceeds "stay in Northwest Arkansas to benefit individuals with all abilities, helping with emotional and mental health through Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies (EAAT)."

Tickets are $150 and include live entertainment, local food trucks, mint juleps and open bar. Tickets can be purchased at www.equestrianbridges.org or on eventbrite.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com