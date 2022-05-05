CARTI Cancer Center held a grand opening celebration at 5001 Bobo Road on April 29. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington (center) Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Redcoats and others attended. The two story, 30,000 square-foot center offers fully integrated cancer care services. The site has a breast center, imaging services including PET/CT, MRI, mammography and ultrasound. Providers include three medical oncologists, a radiation oncologist, breast surgical oncologist and general urologist, according to the Chamber newsletter. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: CARTI opens new site

