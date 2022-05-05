Celebrate Mother’s Day 2022 with brunch options in, around Little Rock

There are countless ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, but one of the most delicious is with brunch. Here are some options in Central Arkansas.

Allsopp & Chapple Restaurant + Bar

311 Main St., Little Rock

Allsopp & Chapple is offering a four-course meal, including complimentary mimosas. Reservations can be made by calling (501) 902-4911.

Arthur’s and Oceans at Arthur’s

16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock

These connected restaurants will offer Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 821-1838 or (501) 821-1828 for reservations.

Cache

425 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock

Cache has set a special Mother’s Day brunch menu for Sunday. Make reservations by calling (501) 859-5329 or emailing events@cachelittlerock.com.

Cypress Social

7103 Cock of the Walk Lane, North Little Rock

Cypress Social is putting forth “our elevated buffet brunch.” Reservations are “strongly encouraged” and can be made by calling (501) 916-2670.

Little Rock Zoo

1 Zoo Dr. Little Rock

Reservations are required for this Mother’s Day event at the Little Rock Zoo. The brunch buffet will include hot and cold options, and the event will also feature live music and the chance for children to make something special for mom.

Petit & Keet

1620 Market St., Little Rock

Petit & Keet is offering an “elevated buffet brunch.” Reservations are “highly” encouraged, and can be made by calling (501) 319-7675.

Rusty Tractor Vineyard

10 Rusty Tractor Lane, Little Rock

Beer, wine and cocktails, including a bloody mary and mimosa bar, will be on offer at the Rusty Tractor Vineyard on Sunday. The Croissanterie will be on-site serving food.

