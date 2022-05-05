Community briefs

DAV holds Veterans job fair today

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release.

Veterans can also obtain career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

To register for the virtual job fair and access additional free resources, visit: jobs.dav.org.

Aquatics Center offers scholarships

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center is offering scholarships for high school seniors. Three awards are available: first prize, $200 cash plus 90-day family membership; second prize, $50 cash plus 90-day family membership; third prize, $25 cash plus 90-day family membership, according to a news release.

Applicants must have a grade point average of 3.2 or higher. They must be a high school senior applying or accepted to Southeast Arkansas College or the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and must complete a 500-word essay.

The essay must answer these questions: 1) What do you know about the Pine Bluff Aquatics Center? 2) How does the Pine Bluff Aquatics Center benefit the community? 3) What are the health benefits of a swimmer’s lifestyle?

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 20. All winners will be notified by June 3. For details, call (870) 850-7620 or visit www.pinebluffaquatics.com. Applications are available at https://form.jotform.com/220936485010148.



