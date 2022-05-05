Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:11 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Dwight O' Neal, 71, Gladys Britt, 49, both of Little Rock.

Bradley Croslow, 38, Heather Ferguson, 35, both of Sherwood.

Montreyle Patton, 31, Geri King, 35, both of Little Rock.

Kira Kennedy, 51, Marc Nelson, 51, both of Little Rock.

Connor Vaughan, 27, Madeline Mc Elhanon, 27, both of Durham, N.C.

Harrison Wilson, 24, Alexandra Gusdorf, 22, both of Little Rock.

Vincent Gaines, 64, Linda Smith, 62, both of North Little Rock.

Almon Waller, 62, Calie Waller, 52, both of Gilmer, Texas.

Divorces

FILED

22-1530. Maurice Hollister v. Porcia Pearson.

22-1537. Angela Aaron v. Christopher Aaron.

22-1535. Brandon Craig v. Callie Craig.

22-1547. Romma Rhodes v. Kevin Rhodes.

GRANTED

21-3773. Angela Brown v. Marcus Brown.

21-4224. Peggy Sbait v. Ibraham Sbait.

22-1012. Erica Whitmore v. Terrance Whitmore.

