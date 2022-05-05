Democrats Jones, Vick compete in state House District 18 primary

Arkansas House District 18

Monique Jones (D)

Age: 51

Residency: Fayetteville for 10 years

Occupation: Director of outreach for St. James Missionary Baptist Church

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University in Cedar Hill, Texas

Political Experience: None

Hunter Vick (D)

Age: 27

Residency: Fayetteville for seven years

Occupation: Clinical psychologist at Vantage Point Behavioral Health

Education: Master’s degree in psychology, University of Memphis

Political Experience: None

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Fayetteville Democrats are competing for the chance to challenge Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, in the general election for state House District 18.

Monique Jones and Hunter Vick will appear on the May 24 Democratic primary ballots in the district, which consist largely of northern Washington County west of both Springdale and Fayetteville. The district includes parts of western Fayetteville, where both Jones and Vick live.

House members serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357 annually. There are 100 members of the Arkansas House.

Jones administers the food bank at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. She saw first-hand the unfulfilled needs in the community during the height of the pandemic as families came for assistance, she said. Those needs aren't limited to food, she said, but include better education for all and better protection for those who rent their living spaces.

One program that needs to be changed in state government is the strict money limit on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, for lower-income families, she said. A family with $2,250 in the bank doesn't qualify for the benefits, so a family cannot save for a used car or have any reserve for emergencies and keep less than that in savings, she said. The limit makes it hard for a poor family to do better economically, she said.

SNAP is a federal program, but states administer it and set the income limits.

"It's as if we wanted the desolate to stay poor," Jones said.

The covid pandemic set back students throughout the state in education, she said.

"We were burning the midnight oil way into the night" taking online classes for one of her daughters, Jones said. Meanwhile, other families tried to do the same without reliable internet connections or with different children of theirs sharing the same computer, she said. This can only have worsened the existing income-based achievement gaps between students, she said.

The state should consider extending the school year if that is what is needed to help make up for the losses during the pandemic, Jones said.

Arkansas is one of the worst states for renters, she said. They have few legal protections.

"If you find out there are insects and bugs, you either have to leave and let the owner keep your rent or stay," she said.

Vick cited other reasons for why he's running.

"Running for office is way out of my comfort zone, but last year I felt personally attacked by her anti-trans bill," Vick said of Lundstrum's bill restricting gender-altering treatments for minors.

Vick has a transsexual cousin and a close trans friend, he said.

"I'm an openly gay man. I know this state doesn't like gays," he said.

Other groups are also ostracized, including Muslim and Jewish Arkansans, he said. "They don't feel safe," he said.

"Then, after redistricting, I fell into her district and decided I can't just let this happen," Vick said. "I did my research and decided to run."

Legislative borders are redrawn every 10 years after each U.S. census. The district Lundstrum now lives in lost much of rural, conservative western Washington County and picked up portions of Fayetteville in the east.

"I know it's an uphill climb, a strong uphill climb," Vick said.

Vick made his decision before any other Democrat announced, he said. He decided to stay in the race because primary opponent Jones is a pastor in a traditional church and lacks his perspective, he said.

Asked for a response, Jones said her religion teaches love for all. She both believes in that and practices it, she said. She has gay members of her family and her family is close, she said.

"Times change. There is hope in District 18," Vick said of a Democrat's prospect there. "There are Republicans who want to talk, to agree on the things we can agree on."

At least some Republican voters he has met are tired of letting disagreement on a few issues bar working together on others, he said. Whatever your political views, all Arkansans share common interests such as good health care, including mental health, he said.

Vick was an elementary school teacher in Jonesboro before moving to Fayetteville, he said.

"I spent $250 of my first paycheck to buy markers and other supplies for the kids in my classes," he said. Education needs more support.

Vick did not provide his photograph for this article nor return phone calls, texts or direct Twitter messages since the initial interview. The Arkansas Secretary of State's Office confirmed it has no photograph of him taken when he filed for office.