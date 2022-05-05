Diamondbacks rally after Bumgarner’s ejection

MIAMI -- Pavin Smith hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Wednesday after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.

Bumgarner gave up a leadoff home run to Jon Berti in the first, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino.

Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

"You guys have seen the video," Bumgarner said. "I don't know if I could say anything that would make the situation better. What I am going to say is I'm extremely proud of our team, coming back. Obviously, I didn't go into the game with the intention of throwing one inning. Everyone picked me up today."

Bellino told a pool reporter that Bumgarner was ejected for directing profanity at an umpire. Video of the foreign-substance check showed Bellino staring at Bumgarner while he repeatedly patted his hand, but Bellino said he didn't think that was a factor in the ejection.

"I wouldn't say he took exception to it. It was just a hand check," Bellino said.

It was Bumgarner's second career ejection. He also was thrown out on June 11, 2018, for arguing balls and strikes.

BRAVES 9, METS 2 Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta's seven-run sixth inning in a win over New York.

BREWERS 18, REDS 4 Rowdy Tellez homered twice and set a Milwaukee record with eight RBI to extend his recent power surge in a blowout of Cincinnati.

ROCKIES 5, NATIONALS 2 Jose Iglesias had a two-run double and Connor Joe a two-run triple in consecutive at-bats in the fourth inning after a crucial error by shortstop Alcides Escobar, and Colorado rallied to beat Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 10, RED SOX 5 (10) Los Angeles scored six runs in the 10th inning, including a two-run home run by Taylor Ward and a three-run shot from Jared Walsh, for a win over Boston.

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 2 Justin Verlander (3-1) pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning, helping Houston close out a three-game series sweep of Seattle.

BLUE JAYS 2, YANKEES 1 Jordan Romano stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning, making Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s tiebreaking single stand up as Toronto beat the Yankees to end New York's winning streak at 11.

ORIOLES 9, TWINS 4 Cedric Mullins and Ramon Urias each hit a two-run home run during Baltimore's six-run third inning for a win over Minnesota.

RAYS 3, ATHLETICS 0 Manuel Margot hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay blanked Oakland to complete a three-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 10, ROYALS 0 Adam Wainwright (3-3) pitched seven sharp innings for St. Louis, and Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBI in a win over Kansas City.

PADRES 5-5, GUARDIANS 4-6 San Diego's Mike Clevinger had an impressive first start since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020, and Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the first game of a doubleheader. Rookie Steven Kwan's RBI single in the 10th inning gave Cleveland the split in the doubleheader's second game.

RANGERS 2, PHILLIES 1 (10) Brad Miller hit a two-run single in the 10th inning to give Texas a win over Philadelphia.

TIGERS 3-2, PIRATES 2-7 Willi Castro and Akil Baddoo scored on third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes' two-out error during Detroit's three-run fifth inning, and Detroit edged Pittsburgh in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Bryan Reynolds doubled in Pittsburgh's two-run seventh inning

WHITE SOX 4, CUBS 3 Lucas Giolito (1-1) struck out 10, Luis Robert made a game-saving catch and Matt Foster worked out of a major jam as the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 8, Miami 7

Atlanta 9, NY Mets 2

Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 5, Washington 2

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4

Toronto 2, NY Yankees 1

LA Angels 10, Boston 5 (10)

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

Detroit 3-2, Pittsburgh 2-7

San Diego 5-5, Cleveland 4-6

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1 (10)

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3



