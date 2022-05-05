'Disney's Aladdin' tops Celebrity Attractions' 2022-23 Little Rock season schedule

Touring productions of musicals based on films — including “Disney's Aladdin,” “Tootsie” and “Legally Blonde” — are at the heart of Celebrity Attractions' 2022-23 “Broadway Season” at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.



“Aladdin,” onstage Feb. 1-5, follows in the wake of the huge success at Robinson of the touring production of “Disney's The Lion King.” It features music, some of it new for Broadway, by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Chad Beguelin, based on the Disney animated film.

The rest of the lineup:

• Sept. 9-11: Blue Man Group

• Jan. 13-15: “Tootsie,” music and lyrics by David Yazbek, book by Robert Horn, based on the 1982 film

• April 21-23, 2023: “Legally Blonde — The Musical,” music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach, based on the 2001 film.

• May 19-21: The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's “My Fair Lady.”

A touring production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” rescheduled from Jan. 6-8 but postponed because a surge in the omicron variant of covid-19 hit the cast, will be onstage at Robinson Nov. 25-27, but it is a holdover from the 2021-22 season and not part of 2022-23 season ticket packages.

Season ticket information will be posted at CelebrityAttractions.com.