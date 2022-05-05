Dumas summit is to be May 17

What was meant to be a day of celebration and empowerment turned into a tragic end on March 19 during the 16th annual "Hood-Nic" event held by the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization, an event held to promote nonviolence.

The exact opposite happened as two visiting individuals brought their differences to the close-knit community, resulting in a gunfight leaving one victim dead and several others injured.

According to the director of the Arkansas State Police, Cameron Shaffer, 23, was one of more than two dozen victims of the shooting that occurred at a parking lot at 611 U.S. 65 South, outside the old Fred's store on the highway that runs through the center of town.

Five children -- ages 11, 9, 8, 23 months and 19 months -- were treated and released at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, according to officials, and other victims were transported to Delta Memorial Hospital in Dumas, Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

With such a tragedy hitting the small town, the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission has planned a workshop, peace walk and vigil to assist the community with healing following the deadly mass shooting.

"The Dumas community is a small, vibrant community that has always welcomed the Commission with open arms. We are coming to help restore hope," said Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough. "The scars, the memories from that day, March 19, will last a lifetime."

Scarbrough said citizens should be able to have community, family-friendly events without the threat or fear of violence. Scarbrough said his goal is to promote community involvement and to encourage citizens to speak out before things happen.

The 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit Day of Hope, Healing, and Restoration will take place on Tuesday, May 17, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Dumas High School gymnasium, 709 Dan Gill Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

Highlights will include a candlelight vigil, a peace walk followed by a moment of silence, breakout sessions on conflict resolution, nonviolence, financial literacy, and a community panel discussion. Award-winning actress and producer Vivica A. Fox will serve as the keynote speaker.

"The City of Dumas is eager to partner with the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission," said Dumas Mayor Flora Simon. "The mission of the commission, which is to promote and preserve the life and legacy of Dr. King by promoting the principles of nonviolence and equality among all citizens, is an approach that is needed in our community. We are excited about the Nonviolent Youth Summit scheduled for May 17, 2022, to be held at Dumas High School, and look forward to future collaborations with the commission."

Scarbrough said Dumas is special to the commission, as it holds a place in the commission's history because it was the host city of the Juneteenth celebration after it was declared a national holiday by President Joe Biden.

"Our community outreach projects are designed to promote education, an appreciation for history, and to encourage youth to engage in positive leadership development and roles within their communities," said Scarbrough. "I look forward to working with Mayor Simon and the city of Dumas again for this monumental occasion."