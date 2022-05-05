End of the Roe, part II

For all the signs and protests and hyperbole that we've seen and heard surrounding abortion this week, it may be that some things should be set straight, and argued. Or maybe just explained. There's enough argument right now.

Both sides of the abortion fight, or maybe all three or four or eight sides, have their thoughts and reasonings. The pro-abortion side, or Pro Choice to be generous, definitely has its talking points. And yelling points. We hope to quote some of them here, and hope not to take any of them out of context. As we said, there's enough argument right now, and enough of folks having their words taken out of context.

If this "draft" of a Supreme Court ruling becomes final this summer, then the abortion question would be sent back to the states. Some of us think that the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling "halted a political process that was moving in a reform direction and thereby . . . prolonged divisiveness and deferred stable settlement of the issue." (Ginsburg, R.B.) And maybe now the 50 laboratories of democracies can march toward some resolution.

Like Will Rogers said, all we know is what we read in the paper. And these are some of the comments that we've read in the paper and other media in the last few days. Some of these comments get overheated. We will try not to be so in our responses:

• "Attacks on reproductive freedom target people and families who are already some of our most vulnerable Arkansans. If the Supreme Court issues a majority opinion that follows the leaked draft it would deprive half the nation of a fundamental, constitutional right."

First, if the U.S. Supreme Court says it's no longer a constitutional right, it's not. Whether abortion becomes a state right might have to be decided in statehouses.

Second, some of us think the "most vulnerable Arkansans" are those who are still in the womb and can't speak for themselves.

• "Because they're striking dead to the heart of the Fourteenth [Amendment], you're talking about marriage equality again. You're talking about the ability to purchase mainstream contraception, which is what everybody says their next play is."

Everybody? So everybody who thinks turning the abortion question back to the states is the right play will next target contraception? My, he do get carried away.

As far as marriage equality and this issue, the draft majority opinion from the Supremes--if it isn't edited before it's officially released--says otherwise: Mr. Justice Samuel Alito writes that the opinion applies to nothing except the abortion question. ("We emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.")

Besides, we've seen nothing that shows that Americans have any appetite for another fight over same-sex marriage. Unlike abortion, that really is settled law.

• Chuck Schumer, the majority leader of the U.S. Senate, said he plans votes on legislation to protect access to abortion. As much as he is prone to hyperbole, he may be proving the point for the other side: This should be a political decision made by political branches of government, if they can. But since those branches have been unable to do so over the years--branches elected by the American people--the pro-abortion side relied on court opinions.

Now the issue might go back where it belongs.

• This from the vice president of the United States, in a speech before EMILY's Life PAC the other night: "Women's rights in America are under attack. Roe v. Wade, in its power, has protected a woman's right, her right to make decisions about her own body for nearly half a century. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, it will be a direct assault on freedom, on the fundamental right to self-determination to which all Americans are entitled."

There are many Americans, on the other side of the issue, who might point out that half of the children aborted each year are girls. Or would grow up to be girls, then women, if given the chance. As for the sign we saw at a protest in Washington, "Abortion is health care," we can feel safe in saying without contradiction that it isn't for the babies involved.

• One local abortion supporter told this paper that the Supreme Court, through this ruling, is "more than happy to overturn Roe v. Wade and relegate pregnant people to unhuman status."

Oh, please.

• In Dale Ellis' local story about the reactions from Arkansans, he included this kicker at the end: Quintessa Hathaway, the Democratic nominee for Congress from the 2nd District, said, in response to all of this: "These are very sobering times in our country."

Ma'am, you aren't kidding.