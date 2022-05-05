EU unveils plan to ban most Russian oil by ’23





More than two months into Russia's war on Ukraine, the European Union on Wednesday announced plans to embargo Russian oil, its biggest economic sacrifice yet to stifle the Russian economy and President Vladimir Putin.

The measure unveiled by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, would ban Russian crude oil imports to nearly all of the EU in the next six months, and refined oil products by the end of the year. The embargo, contained in the sixth round of EU sanctions, is expected to win final approval from member countries within days.

The move is a landmark moment in the bloc's support of Ukraine, severing a long-standing link to Russia and accepting an economic hardship for Europe, one which many EU countries had resisted.

"Let us be clear, it will not be easy," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, where the announcement was greeted with applause. "Some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil. But we simply have to work on it."

Europe depends heavily on Russian fossil fuels, the main source of revenue that has allowed Moscow to build up its military. The EU gets about 27% of its crude oil imports from Russia and a higher share of its oil products, paying billions of dollars a month.

Diplomats who have seen the proposed sanctions documents, which have not been made public, said Hungary and Slovakia would be given until December 2023 to ban Russian oil, and more concessions could be made before the embargo was finalized. Those two countries, with outsized dependence on such imports, make up a small fraction of EU Russian oil imports.

The phased approach to the embargo reflects how hard, and expensive, European officials expect it will be to find alternatives to Russian oil imports.

The EU last month banned Russian coal, a fuel that was already getting phased out. Banning Russian natural gas, which most EU countries rely on for heating and electricity, has been considered unrealistic in the immediate future, but the bloc has laid out plans to gradually wean itself off it in the coming years.

Talks to finalize the embargo are expected to go until the end of the week and some details could change. Hungary, in addition to securing more time to cut off Russian oil, said it would seek still more exemptions, while other countries have taken issue with narrow elements of the proposals that would affect them.

The new sanctions plan would also prohibit EU-owned shipping companies from transporting Russian oil to destinations outside the bloc, and target the brokering and insurance firms, overwhelmingly based in the EU and Britain, that help make that shipping possible.

Those steps would deal a serious blow to Moscow's oil exports that could reverberate far beyond Europe. Much of Russia's oil is carried by European-owned tankers, in particular Greek-owned ones. Industry research shows that in the weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, Greek tankers carried half or more of Russia's oil exports to international destinations.

Oil prices rose sharply after von der Leyen spoke Wednesday morning, with Brent crude, the international bench mark, shooting up 3.7%, to $108.88 a barrel.

EU officials said they were eager to have the embargo formalized by Monday, the day Russia commemorates the victory of the Soviet Red Army over Nazi Germany.

The new EU sanctions package includes penalties against Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, von der Leyen said.

In addition to moving to tighten sanctions, the EU on Wednesday also promised additional military support for Moldova, the increasingly pressured neighbor of both the bloc and Ukraine.

NERVOUS IN MOLDOVA

Moldova has a Russia-backed breakaway region, Transnistria, a thin sliver of land where 10,000 or more Russian troops are stationed, and Moldovan officials worry that their country could be dragged into the war. A Russian general recently claimed that Moscow would seize a land bridge along the Black Sea coast, linking Transnistria to Russia.

Moldovan security fears swelled last week as a series of mysterious explosions rocked Transnistria.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, with Russian, Ukrainian and Transnistrian authorities trading accusations, but the explosions exacerbated Moldova's war jitters.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, the body that brings together the leaders of the 27 EU countries, said the bloc would "significantly increase" its military support for Moldova.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic with a Romanian-speaking majority, has only 6,000 troops and a constitutional ban on joining any military alliances, including NATO. The Moldovan government recently formally applied in March to join the EU, but any prospect of membership is years away.

Transnistria lies only 25 miles from Odesa, Ukraine's chief port, which appears to be a major target in Moscow's military campaign. The Ukrainian military announced last weekthat it was moving more troops to the border in response to rising tensions in Transnistria and to a Russian missile strike on a bridge that connects the area around Odesa to the rest of Ukraine.

RUSSIAN TARGETS

Meanwhile, Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country.

The Russian military said it used sea- and air-launched missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of "resorting to the missile terrorism tactics in order to spread fear across Ukraine."

Air raid sirens sounded in cities across the country on Wednesday night, and attacks were reported near Kyiv, the capital; in Cherkasy and Dnipro in central Ukraine; and in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast. In Dnipro, authorities said a rail facility was hit. Videos on social media suggested a bridge there was attacked.

There was no immediate word on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Responding to the strikes in his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "All of these crimes will be answered, legally and quite practically -- on the battlefield."

The flurry of attacks comes as Russia prepares to celebrate Victory Day on Monday. The world is watching for whether Putin will use the occasion to declare a victory in Ukraine or expand what he calls the "special military operation."

A declaration of all-out war would allow Putin to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists to make up for significant troop losses.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the speculation as "nonsense."

Meanwhile, Belarus, which Russia used as a staging ground for its invasion, announced the start of military exercises Wednesday. A top Ukrainian official said the country will be ready to act if Belarus joins the fighting.

The attacks on rail infrastructure were meant to disrupt the delivery of Western weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the West is "stuffing Ukraine with weapons."

A senior U.S. defense official said that while the Russians have tried to hit critical infrastructure around the western city of Lviv, specifically targeting railroads, there has been "no appreciable impact" on Ukraine's effort to resupply its forces. Lviv, close to the Polish border, has been a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons.

Weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped its forces thwart Russia's initial drive to seize Kyiv and seems certain to play a central role in the growing battle for the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that Moscow now says is its main objective.

Ukraine has urged the West to ramp up the supply of weapons ahead of that potentially decisive clash. Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, which had been slow at first to help arm Ukraine, said his government is considering supplying howitzers, in addition to Gepard anti-aircraft guns and other equipment it has agreed to send.

The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, which lies in the Donbas, said Russian attacks left 21 people dead on Tuesday, the highest number of known fatalities since April 8, when a missile attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk killed at least 59.

BATTLE FOR MARIUPOL

Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that Russian forces were targeting the already shattered Azovstal plant with heavy artillery, tanks, aircraft, warships and "heavy bombs that pierce concrete [9 to 16 feet] thick."

"Our brave guys are defending this fortress, but it is very difficult," he said.

Ukrainian fighters said Tuesday that Russian forces had begun storming the plant. But the Kremlin said that was not true. "There is no assault," Peskov said.

Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Ukrainian Azov regiment that's defending the plant, said Russian forces have broken into the plant's territory.

Prokopenko said in a video that the incursions continued for a second day, "and there are heavy, bloody battles."

"The situation is extremely difficult, but in spite of everything, we continue to carry out the order to hold the defense," he added.

His wife, Kateryna Prokopenko, told The Associated Press: "We don't want them to die. They won't surrender. They are waiting for the bravest countries to evacuate them."

Meanwhile, the United Nations announced that more than 300 civilians were evacuated Wednesday from Mariupol and other nearby communities. The evacuees arrived in Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles to the northwest, where they were receiving humanitarian assistance.

"Many came with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, and we will now support them during this difficult time, including with much-needed psychological support," said Osnat Lubrani, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.

Over the weekend, more than 100 people -- including women, the elderly and 17 children -- were evacuated from the plant during a cease-fire in an operation overseen by the U.N. and the Red Cross. But the attacks on the plant soon resumed.

The Russian government said on the Telegram messaging app that it would open another evacuation corridor from the plant during certain hours today through Saturday. But there was no immediate confirmation of those arrangements from other parties, and many previous such assurances from the Kremlin have fallen through, with the Ukrainians blaming continued fighting by the Russians.

It was unclear how many Ukrainian fighters were still inside, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000 in recent weeks, and 500 were reported to be wounded. A few hundred civilians also remained there, the Ukrainian side said.

Mariupol, and the plant in particular, have come to symbolize the misery inflicted by the war. The Russians have pulverized most of the city in a two-month siege that has trapped civilians with little food, water, medicine or heat.

The city's fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.

Information for this article was contributed by Matina Stevis-Gridneff of The New York Times and Jon Gambrell, Cara Anna, Yesica Fisch, Inna Varenytsiam, David Keyon, Yuras Karmanau, Mstyslav Chernov, Lolita C. Baldor and staff members of The Associated Press.





Mourners pay their respects Wednesday at the funeral for Ukrainian soldier Ruslan Borovyk at St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine. Borovyk was killed by the Russian troops during a battle. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)







A fighter with the Donetsk People’s Republic militia gets out of his tank Wednesday in Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory controlled by the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic. (AP/Alexei Alexandrov)





