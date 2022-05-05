Arkansas governor names Dillaha, Mallory to replace outgoing health secretary

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday named two people to replace outgoing Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the department's chief medical officer, was named director of the state Department of Health, while Renee Mallory, the department's chief of staff, was named interim Secretary of Health.

Romero, who held both titles, announced last month that he was stepping down this week for a job with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dillaha was named chief medical officer in August 2021, adding to her roles as medical director for immunizations and outbreak response.

She was the state epidemiologist from March 2020 to August 2021.

“Dr. Dillaha has played a significant role in guiding the state through the last two years of the pandemic.” Hutchinson said in a news release.

“She has shown her dedication to Arkansas, and I have full confidence that she will continue to lead the state in improved health outcomes with the same dedication.”

Mallory, a registered nurse, was named chief of staff last year.

Previously, she was deputy director for public health programs from 2018 to 2021.

"Ms. Mallory began working for the Arkansas Department of Health 33 years ago and has been integral as a leader in several programs that have benefitted the state." Hutchinson said. "She has invaluable experience serving the state and will be a great fit as interim Secretary of Health."