Police beat: Guns, drugs found after LR traffic stop

Guns, drugs found after LR traffic stop

Little Rock police arrested a man after a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle with drugs and more than a dozen guns inside, according to an arrest report.

Police pulled over Bryan Carroll, 29, of Stuttgart shortly after 4 p.m. near 6416 Colonel Glenn Road, because the vehicle appeared to be stolen.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 13 firearms -- one of which had a suppressor on it -- 19 stolen debit or credit cards, a passport, a Social Security card, 13 hydrocodone pills and four needles, the report stated.

Carroll is charged with multiple felonies -- one each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as well as 20 felony theft by receiving charges. He is also facing two misdemeanor theft by receiving charges.