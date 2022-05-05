HSU graduation for 475 is Friday

ARKADELPHIA -- Henderson State University will hold its spring commencement ceremonies Friday, with about 475 undergraduate and graduate students receiving their degrees at the Garrison Center Ballroom starting at 9 a.m.

Graduates have been assigned specific times to arrive at intervals throughout the day.

The schedule, and information about parking and where to enter the building, are available at hsu.edu/graduation.

Graduates and their guests will remain together throughout the process. Each graduate is limited to nine guests. Tickets will not be issued.

A professional photographer will not be present. Graduates and their families can take photos throughout the event.

The ceremony can be viewed live on Henderson State's YouTube channel. Links will be posted on Henderson social media and at hsu.edu/graduation.