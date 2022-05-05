• Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state, tested positive for covid-19 after attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner as well as a number of receptions over the weekend, but he's fully vaccinated and was experiencing only mild symptoms while working at home.

• Abidemi Rufai, a former Nigerian government official, pleaded guilty in Tacoma, Wash., to using stolen identities to secure more than $350,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits as well as $600,000 in disaster-relief and other federal aid.

• Keith Cooper of Chicago, who was pardoned after spending seven years in prison for an armed robbery in Elkhart, Ind., that he didn't commit, reached a $7.5 million settlement with the city and former police officers.

• Noel Hall of North Carolina will be paid $999,000 by Atlanta after being shot and injured by a since-fired off-duty police officer on a security detail whose instruction not to make a left turn was ignored and who then fired a shot into Hall's vehicle, with the bullet just missing his heart.

• John Doerr, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, is giving $1.1 billion to Stanford University to finance a school for climate change and sustainability, which the Chronicle of Higher Education calls second in size only to Michael Bloomberg's $1.8 billion donation to Johns Hopkins University.

• John Donovan Sr., a former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who once staged his own shooting, was convicted of forgery and other charges for trying to swindle $5 million from the estate of an estranged son who died of cancer.

• Caleb Kennedy, a former "American Idol" contestant, was denied bail by a South Carolina judge who called him a danger to himself and the community after he was jailed on charges alleging he killed a man by barreling into him with his pickup after using a marijuana vaping device.

• Kierra Kashayla Russ of Florida was convicted for her part in a shooting at a swimsuit-themed party at Club Blu in Fort Myers that left two teenagers dead and 14 people injured amid a gang war that began at a local high school.

• Joseph James, chairman of the Yurok tribe, cited "a sacred responsibility to maintain balance in the natural world" as wildlife agencies released two California condors to soar over the state's coastal redwood forests for the first time in more than a century.