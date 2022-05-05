The world in brief: Israel premier heckled at memorial event;Haitian gang boss extradited to U.S.;Iran set to execute Swedish-tied doctor;EU moves to block subsidies to Hungary

Israel premier heckled at memorial event

JERUSALEM -- Hecklers interrupted Israel's prime minister for several minutes during a Memorial Day address on Wednesday in which he called for unity, laying bare the country's internal divisions even as it mourns its dead.

At least two people shouted "swindler" and "shame" as Naftali Bennett cast ongoing friction among Jews as an existential threat to the country. At one point, Bennett, whose family has received death threats in recent weeks, put his hand over his heart as he looked out over the crowd at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

"Bereaved families are holy. You are allowed to shout, you are allowed to mourn," he said as the yelling and screaming continued. "I hear the pain."

Bennett has faced criticism from erstwhile allies on Israel's nationalist right for forming a coalition government with left-wing parties and an Arab faction last year following a series of gridlocked elections.

Israeli media identified one of the hecklers as Herzl Hajaj, whose daughter was killed in an attack in Jerusalem in 2017 and who became an outspoken critic of Bennett last year.

A few hours earlier, sirens wailing for two minutes called the country to a halt. People stopped and stood, heads bowed, in honor of more than 24,000 people lost in the nation's conflicts. In addition to the soldiers killed, Memorial Day honors more than 3,000 people killed in militant attacks.

Haitian gang boss extradited to U.S.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The leader of a Haitian gang behind many of the mass kidnappings that have terrorized the nation, including that of 17 American and Canadian missionaries associated with an Ohio-based charity last year, has been extradited to the United States.

The Haitian National Police said in a statement that Germine Joly, also known as "Yonyon," was flown to the United States on Tuesday after a request from U.S. authorities last month. He ran 400 Mawozo, which in recent weeks has been involved in battles with a rival gang that have left dozens of Haitian civilians dead and scores displaced.

A diplomat from the Dominican Republic was freed Wednesday after he disappeared last week in a 400 Mawozo stronghold in what officials called an "apparent" kidnapping while he was traveling to the Haiti-Dominican Republic border. Roberto Alvarez, the Dominican foreign minister, said Carlos Guillen Tatis was "safe and sound."

It's unclear whether the two events are related.

Analysts say that Joly ran 400 Mawozo -- whose name loosely translates to "400 simpletons" or "400 inexperienced men" in Creole -- from his prison cell in Port-au-Prince, where he had a cellphone, threw birthday parties for himself and dressed to the nines.

Haitian police said in a statement on Facebook that a warrant issued by the U.S. District Court in D.C. charges him with several crimes including conspiracy and the kidnapping for ransom of American citizens.

Iran set to execute Swedish-tied doctor

STOCKHOLM -- Iran is planning to execute an Iranian-Swedish researcher imprisoned since 2016, Iranian media reported Wednesday, as major court cases further strain tense relations between the two countries.

The report by the ISNA news agency quoted informed Iranian officials as saying that Iran will implement the death penalty against Ahmad Reza Jalali by May 21 at the latest.

Jalali is a Swedish-Iranian physician who specializes in disaster relief and has taught at European universities. Rights groups have condemned his detention, saying it follows a pattern of Iran detaining dual nationals and expatriates indefinitely without due process.

He was sentenced to death on widely condemned espionage charges in 2017.

EU moves to block subsidies to Hungary

Two days after nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a fourth consecutive term, European Union officials on Tuesday moved to hold Hungary accountable for what the bloc's leaders say are violations of the rule of law, initiating for the first time a procedure that could withhold billions of euros in subsidies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the immediate concern was about corruption. Orban has for years been accused of enriching his associates with EU money intended to support infrastructure, agriculture and other programs. And a new mechanism allows the bloc to suspend the self-management of subsidies by countries that allow the misuse of EU funds.

Von der Leyen said a formal letter was on its way to Budapest outlining the intentions of the EU's executive arm to trigger what's known as the "conditionality mechanism."

At least 15 of the 27 member states -- representing about 290 million people out of the total population of more than 440 million -- would need to endorse it. From start to finish, cutting funds could take between six to eight months, an EU official said Tuesday.

Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, responded to von der Leyen's announcement by comparing Brussels to the prime minister's domestic opposition -- a mistake, he said, "as Hungarians have just rejected it by a large majority."

Children climb on old tanks at the Armored Corps memorial site before a ceremony marking the annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror in Latrun, Israel, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)







Israelis observe two minutes of silence as air raid sirens sound to mark Israel's annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Israel marks Memorial Day in remembrance of soldiers who died in the nation's conflicts. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



Israelis stand still to observe two minutes of silence as air raid sirens sound to mark Israel's annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Israel marks Memorial Day in remembrance of soldiers who died in the nation's conflicts. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)



Children climb on old tanks at the Armored Corps memorial site before a ceremony marking the annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror in Latrun, Israel, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Israeli soldiers gather for a ceremony marking Israel's annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers at a military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Israel marks Memorial Day in remembrance of soldiers who died in the nation's conflicts. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)



Mikhail and Carmela Shalom visit the grave of his father, Ben Zion Shalom, during Memorial Day for fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Israel marks Memorial Day in remembrance of soldiers who died in the nation's conflicts. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)



Israeli soldiers and family members of fallen soldiers gather for a ceremony marking Israel's annual Memorial Day at a military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Israel marks Memorial Day in remembrance of soldiers who died in the nation's conflicts. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)



Israeli soldiers and family members of fallen soldiers gather for a ceremony marking Israel's annual Memorial Day at a military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Israel marks Memorial Day in remembrance of soldiers who died in the nation's conflicts. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

