Living in real world

Re Roe v. Wade: Who didn't see this coming? Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski? How does a little old lady from Miller County have more insight than they do? I live in the real world, that's how.

Welcome home, ladies. You both bought and paid for this.

REBECCA YOUNG

Texarkana

How you vote matters

A recent opinion, from an individual far smarter than me, recently stated, "A vote for a Republican is a vote to end democracy." Think about that before you jump to conclusions.

Consider that several Republican-controlled statehouses have enacted laws to the effect that if fraud is suspected they will re-allocate the vote totals to the candidate of their choice. Yes, they can override the people's vote. That alone says democracy is dead. The individual's statement is convincing.

Factor in also that the Republican-appointed and controlled U.S. Supreme Court has seemingly reached a conclusion on overturning Roe v. Wade; it just hasn't made the decision public yet. Could it have to do with influencing the elections?

How you vote and the fact that you vote is our country's only hope at this time. You get to decide, and you don't have much time to think. That word "think" could be our state's biggest limiting factor.

JERRY PEIRCE

Conway

Party created crisis

Let's just cut to the chase. I believe the Supreme Court's liberal justices wouldn't sign off on the repeal of Roe v. Wade unless directed by a party that wants to further divide the country before a midterm election. As all of their other efforts have failed, now comes the trump card. You heard it here first: Democrat candidates will scream for a constitutional amendment to affirm abortion rights and add to it laws on gay marriage and other "nonconventional" lifestyles having nothing to do with Roe. Make no mistake. I'm sure the Democrats created this crisis as a last-ditch effort to complete America's fall from grace. These people are evil!

ROBERT BEMIS

Little Rock

On those already born

Where are the pro-lifers? Monday a news report on a local TV channel reported 650 children in Pulaski County in need of foster care, and around 4,000 in the state!

MARIE CLARK

North Little Rock