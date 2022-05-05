Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Lists are great — until they’re not

I love lists. I have lists for everything. I have lists for groceries; goals; house repairs; and tasks to accomplish today, this week and this weekend. I have a bucket list for things I want to do and see before I "kick the bucket." There's my Christmas card list, and a gift list so I don't buy the same thing for folks each year. (What can I say? Books and fuzzy socks jump in my cart.)

Speaking of books, there's actually a gardening book of NOTHING BUT lists: "The Southern Gardener's Book of Lists" by Lois Trigg Chaplin. Be still my heart, it's an entire book consisting of list after list of exactly what plants do best in shade or sun or containers or what-have-you. Want a blue flower? There's a list for that, too. It's like Ms. Lois knows me.

Technology has enabled me to keep a whole bevy of lists I hadn't previously considered. Audible keeps lists of audiobooks I've "read," those I'm currently reading, and those I intend to read in the future. Alexa adds items to my shopping list. At the office, software keeps track of client lists, case checklists and ticklers for trademarks.

But still, my favorite way to keep a list is a slip of paper. Trapper John uses Post-It Notes, and while I do like the bright colors, I feel wasteful buying something I know I'll promptly throw away. I feel that way about Charmin, too, but somehow ... I've gotten over it.

I add tasks to my To-Do list that I've already done that weren't on my To-Do list just so I can scratch them off my To-Do list. The sound the pen makes as it scratches through the accomplishment is pure satisfaction!

There is one list, however, I've been hesitant to engage for some time now – a listing that, frankly, I don't want to make. When I first began this column in March 2012, I was eager to move to downtown Bentonville to simplify my life -- walk or bike to work, live on a small footprint, and be near all the necessities of life. For years, it was idyllic, and in many ways, it still is. The amenities a town of our size enjoys are coveted by many -- so much so that droves of folks come to our town to revel in them. With beautiful parks, trails and recreation, we are blessed beyond measure.

Still, some of the changes have been less than idyllic living in the core of a rapidly growing city -- traffic, noise, trash, graffiti, and the midnight mayhem of the inebriated, to name a few. I find myself more and more longing for the stars, whippoorwills, and the peaceful sound of a summer breeze rustling a stand of oaks. Yet, if I were to -- gulp -- list our little oasis, I'd no doubt miss it terribly, too. I get attached. The memory of each stone, plant and nick in the wall I've set tangles with my heartstrings. Perhaps I should work on seeing the beauty in letting go.

I'll add it to the list.