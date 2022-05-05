Man arrested in Houston in connection with July 2021 homicide, Little Rock police say

A suspect in a July 2021 homicide was taken into custody in Houston, Little Rock police said Wednesday.

Cedric Lamont Qualls Jr., 30, was taken into custody in Houston, Texas, and has been extradited back to Little Rock, police said.

He was served with a capital murder warrant in reference to the fatal shooting of Keyeon Dukes, which occurred on July 21, 2021 at 7501 Interstate 30, according to police.

Qualls is the second person arrested in connection with Dukes' killing. A 15-year-old was arrested a few days after the shooting.

Qualls was booked into the Pulaski County jail Wednesday, according to the jail roster.