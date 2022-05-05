Man in fleeing case gets six-year term

HOT SPRINGS -- A man who fled from a Garland County sheriff's deputy last year claiming he thought the patrol unit was a spaceship chasing him was sentenced Monday to six years in prison.

Marcus Alexander Calhoun, 26, who has remained in custody since his arrest in 2021, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to a felony count of fleeing and to violating his probation from a previous conviction for impairing the operation of a public facility.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Calhoun in December sped away from a deputy, running a red light and forcing vehicles to dodge his vehicle.

Calhoun, who later admitted using meth, finally stopped at the Garland County jail, the report states. A deputy noted that he saw Calhoun place his hand out the driver's-side window and then yell, "I ran because you're a spaceship and so is that red thing."