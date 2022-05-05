Troopers: Kentucky motorcyclist killed in Sevier County crash

A motorcyclist from Kentucky died following a crash Tuesday evening in Sevier County, troopers said.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on U.S. 71, when a northbound 2018 Chevrolet Cruz turned in front of a 2017 Harley Davidson headed in the opposite direction, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said the front of the motorcycle struck the Chevrolet.

The driver of the motorcycle, 68-year-old Paul R. Mays of Heidrick, Ky., was killed as a result of the wreck, according to the report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 72-year-old woman from Vandervoort, was injured in the crash, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 165 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads, so far this year, according to preliminary figures.