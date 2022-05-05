Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance. He was carrying a replica handgun with a knife blade inside, authorities said. Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, said Officer Alba Mendez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. Lee was treated for an unspecified injury and was booked into the Hollywood Division jail at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday and held in lieu of $30,000 bail, Mendez said. Chappelle was performing his stand-up routine at the amphitheater as part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival when the man rushed on stage and tackled him. Jamie Foxx was in the wings and Chappelle thanked him for responding to the attack. Chris Rock was there as well, and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith. Chappelle was attacked as he was wrapping up a routine in which he talked about how comedians have to worry more about their personal security in the wake of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony where Smith slapped Rock on live television in reaction to a joke about his wife. “The comedian had literally just said he now has more security because of all the uproar from his jokes about the Trans community,” tweeted Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks. She said that “while the attacker was getting beat up,” Chappelle “made a joke about him probably being a Trans man.”

Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, the Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor. Voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals, the honorees “each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ’n’ roll,” John Sykes, chairman of the hall, said Wednesday. Parton had gone on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she didn’t want to take votes away from the other nominees and had not “earned that right.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide. Parton later said she would accept the honor. In its citation, the hall called Parton “a living legend and a paragon of female empowerment,” adding, “Her crossover success broadened the audience for country music and expanded the horizons for countless artists who followed.” The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

This Nov. 13, 2019 file photo shows Dolly Parton performing at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)





