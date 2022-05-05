NATURALS 13,

CARDINALS 3

Ninth-place hitter John Rave drove in three runs and Robbie Glendinning belted his fourth home run of the season as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals routed the host Springfield Cardinals in front of 3,131 fans at Hammons Field.

The Naturals, who outhit the Cardinals 15-6, picked up at least one hit from every one in the lineup and eight of the nine Northwest Arkansas players drove in at least one run.

Sebastian Rivero drove in two runs with a double in a five-run third inning. Rave drove in two runs with a single and Nick Loftin drove in two runs with a double in a six-run ninth inning.

Northwest Arkansas starter Marcelo Martinez (1-0) struck out seven in six innings. He allowed 2 hits, 1 walk and 1 earned run. Springfield starter Kyle Leahy (0-4) allowed 9 hits and walked 6 in 5 innings.

Loftin led the Naturals with three hits, all doubles. Nate Eaton, Rivero, Glendinning and Rave each produced two hits.