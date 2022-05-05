LR managers sought for recycling plant

Trex Co. Inc. is seeking top managers to help kick off its hiring campaign in Central Arkansas, an effort that eventually will add 500 new jobs as part of the company's $400 million investment in a Little Rock plant.

"Initial open positions are at the management level and will broaden as development of the new facility progresses," the company said in an announcement Wednesday. Trex is seeking a site manager along with managers for human resources, process engineering and project engineering.

Those hired, Trex said, will have "the uncommon opportunity to shape their roles and build success, nearly from scratch."

The company says production is scheduled to begin in 2024.

Each year, Trex recycles more than 900 million pounds of polyethylene plastic film and reclaimed wood waste to produce decking, railing and outdoor items for residential and commercial customers. The Winchester, Va.,-based business claims to be the world's largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing.

-- Andrew Moreau

Uniti Group planning to release 1Q results

Uniti Group Inc. is scheduled to report first quarter 2022 financial results before the stock market opens today.

The Little Rock fiber company's management team also has scheduled a conference call for 7:30 a.m. to discuss the results. The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 and the conference ID is 8091365. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed on the company's website at uniti.com.

A replay of the call will be available on the website or by telephone beginning at 11 a.m. today and will be available for two weeks. To access the telephone replay, dial (855) 859-2056, conference ID number 8091365.

Uniti, which operates a national network of 128,000 route miles of fiber, is one of the largest providers in the country and supports fiber-to-the-home and 5G deployments by wireless carriers and broadband companies.

-- Andrew Moreau

Index climbs 34.61 to finish at 835.11

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 835.11, up 34.61.

"Equities rallied sharply in afternoon trading following the Federal Reserve announcement of a 50-basis point rate hike as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised hopes of a potential soft landing and indicated that a 75-basis point hike was not being actively considered," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Dillard's Inc. shares rose 7.61% to lead the index and ArcBest Corp. shares rose 6.3%. Murphy USA shares rose 4.9%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.