Nonprofit partnership to help people fight off addiction





Three Arkansas substance abuse nonprofits announced Wednesday they have received $900,000 in federal grant money to form a partnership and expand personal counseling for people recovering from addiction.

Inside the red-bricked walls at the Wolfe Street Foundation in Little Rock, Executive Director Justin Buck said the money will go toward funding "long-term recovery services," such as peer-to-peer counseling services.

Exodus.Life and the Rodgers-based Positive Energy Affecting Recovering Lives, or PEARL, will each receive $300,000 from the grant along with the Wolfe Street Foundation. The organizations provide similar services, helping people who are recovering from addiction after they complete treatment programs.

The $900,000 comes to the nonprofits from the Arkansas Department of Human Services through federal covid-19 stimulus funds.

The peer-to-peer services offer help for those recovering from addiction by giving them a community where they can connect with others and seek resources for further help, Buck said.

"Over the years all these peer-based services have just kind of shown us that not only do we need clinical approaches, but we need lived-experience-led opportunities for people to engage in programming," said Myra Woolfolk, executive director of Exodus.Life.

For the Wolfe Street Foundation, most of the grant money will go toward funding payroll for peer counselors to retain and recruit more staff. The foundation also plans to use the funds to offer more training in Naloxone, an emergency treatment for opioid overdose commonly known as Narcan, Buck said.

The three nonprofits provide similar services but cover different geographic areas, with PEARL leading programs in Northwest Arkansas and Exodus.Life focusing on Jefferson County and the Delta.

"We were selected to take on one of the more challenging areas of our state, but we're doing it with grace and energy," Woolfolk said. "This is just something that has never been done in that area before, and we are taking it as a badge of honor to lead the way."

The nonprofits also announced they are joining forces under the banner of the Association Recovery Community Organizations, a national group, that will allow them to better coordinate on services and advocacy.

Peer-to-peer counseling is geared toward people who have already graduated from a drug treatment program and may need a support group. Buck said those recovering from addiction can feel isolated after treatment if they don't have access to a place where they can connect with others.

"Your recovery journey could start anywhere, but for your recovery journey to continue you got to have community resources available and communities of people to support you for the long term," Buck said. "We can't expect 22, 28 days to solve someone's problem."

Arkansas is still in an addiction and drug-overdose crisis, said Kirk Lane, the state's drug director.

Lane said a stigma around addiction is still a barrier that prevents people from seeking help and leads others to misunderstand the crisis as a moral issue rather than a medical one. Lane said peer counselors can help mentor people recovering from addiction and give them a personal connection without the judgment that could come from others.

"The peers are people with lived experience that have walked through the fires," Lane said. "Peers have a variety of hats that they wear from helping people find jobs, to learning how to interview, to tying their tie, to buying a car, to life advice."

The addiction crisis is being largely driven by fentanyl, which is cheaper and easier to get than most prescription painkillers, but is more deadly, Lane said. In Arkansas, the opioid epidemic is far from over, as overdose deaths continue to climb. In 2020, overdose deaths increased by 40%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Illicit fentanyl is just flooding our state and it's being mixed into everything," Lane said. "What do you say that hasn't already been said? You know, any drug use could be your last drug use because of [fentanyl]."





Myra Woolfolk, executive director of Exodus.Life, speaks during a news conference Wednesday at the Wolfe Street Foundation in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





