Northwest Arkansas flooded roads keep first-responders busy

First responders across Northwest Arkansas were busy early Thursday dealing with flooded roads and water rescues as thunderstorms continued to pummel the region.

In Washington County, first responders had two large-scale water rescue operations -- one in Fayetteville and one in Johnson.

Capt. Jonathan Brown with the Johnson Fire Department said between 30 and 40 people were picked up by rescue boats after their homes flooded Thursday morning. The Washington County Urban Search and Rescue team also brought a boat to assist a Johnson Fire Department boat in removing residents.

Brown said the flooding was most serious in the area of Roxanne Place and Staci Place where a number of duplexes were flooded after a small creek overflowed its banks. Brown said there were no injuries and the people removed from their homes were taken to the J0hnson Fire Station until family members could pick them up.

Brown also said there had been some damage reported to a section of railroad tracks in Johnson.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock reported that the rest of the state experienced some inclement weather Thursday, including a possible tornado.

A survey team from the office was due Friday to inspect a location near DeWitt in Arkansas County where a tornado was reported to have briefly touched down Thursday, meteorologist Justin Condry said.

Reports indicated two high-voltage towers had "snapped" from the force of the storm, Condry said, and an outbuilding had been damaged.

No major power failures were reported in the area on Entergy Arkansas's website, with the largest outage affecting 75 customers.

In Lincoln and Arkansas counties, there were also reports of hail up to 1 inch in size generated by the storms, Condry said.

The rain-driven flooding led to a search-and-rescue mission by the Gurdon Fire Department in Clark County, Condry said, though he did not have details on the incident.

In Fayetteville, firefighters and Washington County rescue team members worked to remove a number of residents from an apartment complex off West End Avenue that flooded Thursday. Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey said as much as 2 feet of standing water was reported in four or five apartment buildings in the area, causing people to be evacuated.

Boudrey said Fayetteville firefighters responded to about 20 rescue calls overnight and across the county, the number of rescue calls was around 60. No injuries were reported.

Fayetteville police reported several streets closed Thursday morning by flood water and downed trees and power lines.

The Washington County sheriff's office and road department posted a list of county roads that were closed Thursday morning on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The sheriff's office posted photos on its Facebook page of flooded roads in the area, accompanied by some friendly advice: "Please don't take any chances. If water is covering the road, even if you think it's barely covering it, turn around. It's not worth the risk ... to you, or to the emergency responders."

Steve Harrison with Central Emergency Medical Services said the ambulance service was called to stand by at several flooding incidents, but had no injuries reported.

Benton County had closed 52 roads because of flooding as of 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Melody Kwok, county communications director.

Michael Waddle, Benton County director of emergency management, said there were multiple water rescues throughout the county Thursday morning, but said the Arkansas 264 corridor between Cave Springs and Highfill was a particular trouble spot.

There were no fatalities and no one had been taken to area hospitals, he said.

Benton County 911 reported calls of one swift-water rescue, 17 vehicles in flood water, three downed trees or flooded roads, two service calls and 14 road hazards by mid Thursday morning.

Kwok said county 911 operators were being inundated by calls from residents Thursday morning asking about road closings. She asked residents to check the county's social media or www.idrivearkansas.com for closings.

Alex English with Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill noted Thursday morning, "We are experiencing many road closures due to flooding for passengers on their way to XNA." Passengers were asked to approach the airport using the north entrance, she said.

All lanes of U.S. 412 in a 2-mile section east of Siloam Springs were closed because of high water, according to idrivearkansas a little after 10 a.m. The highway had reopened by early afternoon.

Siloam Springs Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ford said there had been four water rescues as of Thursday afternoon.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the 24-hour rain totals were 5.1 inches for Fayetteville and Springdale, 5.1 inches in Rogers, 4.6 inches in Bentonville and 0.7 inches in Fort Smith, said Pete Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Rogers, Bentonville, Fayetteville and Fort Smith all had added about another one-third of an inch by 3:30 p.m., according to the Weather Service.

Information for this report was provided by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.