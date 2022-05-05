BASKETBALL

Surgery for Nets' Simmons

Ben Simmons will have surgery to alleviate pain in his back caused by a herniated disk, the Brooklyn Nets said Wednesday. The procedure will be done today. The Nets said it was decided upon after consultation with multiple back specialists. Simmons sat out this entire season. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn't play in Philadelphia after requesting a trade, citing mental health concerns. After he was dealt to Brooklyn in February in a deal for James Harden, he was bothered by the back while trying to rebuild his conditioning. Simmons will have a microdiscectomy, in which a small fragment of the disk is removed.

BASEBALL

Reds place two on IL

The slumping Cincinnati Reds are piling up losses on and off the field. The Reds removed outfielders Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel from the starting lineup for Wednesday's game at Milwaukee and placed both on the injured list. They were added without injury designations, an indication that both are sidelined with covid-19-related issues. Star first baseman Joey Votto was added to the IL for covid-19 on Tuesday, although Manager David Bell said Votto hadn't tested positive at that point. Bell said Wednesday that Votto would likely be out for "more than a couple of days." The Reds selected outfielders Albert Almora and Ronnie Dawson from Triple-A Louisville as substitute players to fill the open roster spots.

Padres, reliever reach deal

Reliever Yusmeiro Petit and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a minor league contract. The 37-year-old right-hander from Venezuela would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched. Petit spent the past four seasons with Oakland and was 8-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 78 relief appearances last season. He is 50-44 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 major league seasons that included time with Florida (2006), Arizona (2007-09), San Francisco (2012-15), Washington (2016) and the Los Angeles Angels (2017).

FOOTBALL

Chargers add CB Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their secondary, signing cornerback Bryce Callahan to a one-year deal Wednesday. Callahan, who is entering his eighth season, has spent the last three years in Denver after playing in Chicago from 2015-18. Chargers Coach Brandon Staley was on the Bears staff in 2018 and then went to the Broncos in 2019 when Vic Fangio became coach. The 5-9, 188-pound cornerback was plagued by injuries in Denver. He missed the 2019 season due to foot issues and then played only six games last year due to a knee injury. In 66 career games, the 30-year-old former Rice player has 6 interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 193 tackles and 5 sacks.

Former Giants defender dies

Erich Barnes, a hard-hitting, speedy cornerback who helped propel the New York Giants to three consecutive NFL Championship Games in the early 1960s, died Friday in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. He was 86. His death was announced by the Giants, who said it came after a long illness but did not provide additional details. Playing for 14 seasons -- three with the Chicago Bears, four with the Giants and seven with the Cleveland Browns -- Barnes was often matched against the league's best wide receivers. In his career he intercepted 45 passes and ran seven back for touchdowns. He tied an NFL record for the longest interception return for a touchdown when he picked off a pass by the Dallas Cowboys' Eddie LeBaron in an October 1961 game and raced 102 yards for a score.

TENNIS

Nadal makes successful return

Rafael Nadal got off to a good start in his return from injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in two sets to reach the third round at the Madrid Open on Wednesday. Nadal showed few signs of rustiness in his 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening win at home. He cruised in the first set and recovered in the second after twice losing his serve following a rain interruption. The fourth-ranked Nadal had been out for nearly 45 days after a rib stress fracture halted his great start to the season, highlighted by winning his record 21st Grand Slam title with victory at the Australian Open. Defending champion Alexander Zverev earlier rallied past Marin Cilic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, setting up a third-round encounter with American Sebastian Korda. The third-ranked Zverev is seeking his first title of the season. He lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Monte Carlo semifinals. Zverev also won in Madrid in 2018. Tsitsipas won his opener 6-3, 6-4 against Lucas Pouille, while eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-0.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Wichita State fires AD

Wichita State fired Athletic Director Darron Boatright on Wednesday amid growing criticism over the university's inability to compete in the new market of name, image and likeness payments to athletes. University President Rick Muma said in a news release that Boatright had achievements and successes during his tenure, but "there were significant, ongoing concerns that became acute in recent weeks, ones that I did not believe could be addressed." Muma did not elaborate. Sarah Adams, the schools senior associate athletic director and senior women's administrator, will become interim athletic director while a search is conducted for Boatright's replacement. Critics targeted Boatright in recent weeks because Wichita State had not raised funds after the Supreme Court lifted a ban on college athletes being compensate for their names, images and likenesses, The Wichita Eagle reported. They said it was Boatright's responsibility to ensure the school's donors were aware of the new rules and be prepared with incentives to retain current players and attract new ones. The men's basketball program had eight scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal this spring.