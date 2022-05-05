Organizers say outlook good for Fort Smith Steel Horse Rally

By the numbers

Steel Horse Rally estimated local economic impact

2015: $4.2 million

2016: $8.3 million

2017: $13.8 million

2018: $17.8 million

2019: $16.5 million

2021: $19.6 million

Source: Steel Horse Rally

FORT SMITH -- Expectations are positive for the River Valley's annual, family-friendly motorcycle rally this weekend.

The Steel Horse Rally will roll into town Friday and Saturday. Attendees will be able to partake in live music, entertainment and a host of motorcycle-related activities along Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith, with one in Pocola, Okla.

Dennis Snow, founder and president of the nonprofit Steel Horse Rally, encouraged people Tuesday to come out for the event in light of forecasts of "gorgeous weather" this weekend. The organization hopes to continue to improve rally attendance -- estimated at more than 135,000 in 2021 -- and the economic impact the event has on the local area.

"We've all had a tough time through the pandemic, and a lot of businesses are still recovering," Snow said. "We had an economic impact of almost $20 million last year, so we encourage everybody to come and enjoy the beautiful downtown Fort Smith area and have a great time and spend your money and leave with a bunch of great memories in the 2022 Steel Horse Rally."

The rally began in 2015. It was canceled in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Tim Jacobsen, executive director of the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the rally is a growing event for local businesses and the community. He anticipates "an increased crowd" this year provided the weather is good.

Jacobsen also believes the rally has a lot of potential for growth and will be a sustainable event for years to come. He said it has a great economic impact for many local businesses, especially hotels, restaurants and bars downtown.

"I think some of the greatest growth that we could see in the future as the event gets to be bigger and bigger is maybe it becomes a little bit longer, start it a little earlier in the week," Jacobsen said.

Capt. Daniel Grubbs, patrol special operations commander for the Police Department, said police have worked to enhance advance notifications to residents regarding the Steel Horse Rally through multiple platforms. The department will also implement concrete dividers, called Jersey barriers, for added protection for event participants. Garrison Avenue will be blocked off from Fifth Street to Immaculate Conception Church at 22 N. 13th St. to all traffic except for motorcycles, pedestrians and emergency services.

The Police Department augments shifts during the rally to ensure there are enough officers to both respond to calls and have a sufficient presence at the event, according to Grubbs. He said about 30 officers will be on scene at any given time.

Snow wrote in a welcome message on the Steel Horse Rally website Garrison Avenue will be closed to all traffic except motorcycles from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. The event is dedicated to "all who serve" such as members of the military, veterans, law enforcement and first-responders.

Snow previously said the rally also gives donations made at each year's event to local charities. This year's beneficiaries will include Antioch for Youth and Family, the Children's Service League and the Fort Smith Boys Home.

The rally officially kicks off at noon Friday, according to the website. Official T-shirts and other merchandise will be available in the first tent from Garrison Avenue in the northeast corner of the parking lot. More than 70 vendors will be in the "Vendor Village" in the 800 block of Garrison Avenue, by the main stage at the corner of Sixth Street and Garrison Avenue and at Cisterna Park in the 1000 block of Garrison Avenue.

The Steel Horse Rally Handle Bar in front of the stage will also be open to people 21 and older, the website states. Those who purchase an official rally Charity Cup and armband for a minimum $5 charitable donation at this and other participating locations will be able to walk through the rally and downtown entertainment district with their alcoholic beverage of choice, with all proceeds going to the three local charities.

Live music at the main stage will begin at 5 p.m. Friday. At the same time, the Tri-State Speedway at 1705 W. Race Track Road in Pocola will open its gates for the Steel Horse Rally Shootout, an event that will include professional and amateur motorcycle racing, as well as live music and micro wrestling. The racing starts at 7 p.m., and the general price of admission for this event is $15. However, veterans and law enforcement can get in for free, Snow said.

After the vendors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, the Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition begins at 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Garrison Avenue. This will feature law enforcement officers from across the state riding through a "precision course of orange cones" in the middle of Garrison Avenue, after which children can get their pictures taken with the participants.

Law enforcement motorcycle units also will take the lead in the Thunder Through the Valley Motorcycle Parade. Staging starts at 3 p.m. at 121 Riverfront Drive, and after a group photo at 3:45 p.m, the parade begins at 4 p.m, with bikers riding through downtown under a large American flag before stopping on Garrison Avenue.

Bikers will be able to participate in two official motorcycle runs between Friday and Saturday as well.