100 years ago

May 5, 1922

FORT SMITH -- Acting on a tip received from a Hot Springs officer, local officers this afternoon seized the largest amount of contraband liquor in the history of Sebastian county, according to old-timers. Sheriff Black Harper and a deputy seized 80 gallons of whiskey, said by a local chemist to be 100 proof. ... Sheriff Harper had a trap set for the whiskey ever since the arrest of another man here two weeks ago, who is said to have declared that he had transported 14 auto loads of liquor to this city and received $100 per load for hauling it.

50 years ago

May 5, 1972

CLARKSVILLE -- A 21-mile stretch of Interstate 40 between Clarksville and Ozark is to be opened June 30 in a ceremony at Altus. The interstate will be complete from Little Rock west to the Oklahoma line when this stretch is opened.

25 years ago

May 5, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- Harp's Foods Stores is planning a late-summer opening for a 45,000-square-foot Harp's Marketplace store in Fayetteville. The store is being built at the southeast corner of Arkansas 265 and 45. Construction began in January, said Kim Eskew, vice president of marketing for the Springdale-based grocery chain. Harp's Marketplace, a new concept for the chain, emphasizes fresh goods prepared in Martha's Kitchen -- the in-store deli department -- and Martha's Homestyle Bakery, Eskew said. ... The first Harp's Marketplace opened about a month ago in a remodeled Harp's store in Fort Smith. The second -- also in Fort Smith -- is scheduled to open around May 14, Eskew said. This one will be in a 40,000-square-foot former Harvest Foods store on Grand Avenue.

10 years ago

May 5, 2012

• Attorneys for students in the three Pulaski County school districts on Friday urged a federal judge to deny the state's request to be released from financial and other commitments it made in a 1989 school agreement in the county's long-running desegregation case. The Arkansas attorney general's office, on behalf of the state Department of Education, filed a motion in March asking U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. to relieve the state of 23-year-old obligations, which have resulted in the payment of more than $1 billion in desegregation aid to the Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts. In that time, the Little Rock and North Little Rock districts have been declared unitary and the Pulaski County Special district partially unitary by the federal courts. The state has argued that the changed circumstances in the districts warrant the release of the state. John Walker and Robert Pressman, attorneys for the black students who are known as the Joshua intervenors, argued Friday that that the Pulaski County Special district has fallen short of fully implementing its desegregation plan "due in large part to the historic, laissez faire approach of the State to simply pay money and do nothing else to help the district meet its obligations." ... No hearing date has been set for the issue.