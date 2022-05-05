Police ID 44-year-old killed in Little Rock, locate vehicle

Little Rock police on Thursday identified a man who was killed Saturday, and detectives found a vehicle they think was driven by the suspect, a police spokesman said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation shortly before 5 a.m., April 30 at 4411 W. 26th St. found Setric Millner, 44, who had been wounded by gunfire, according to a police report released Tuesday.

Millner was not identified in the report, but Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards named him Thursday.

Paramedics arrived, but Millner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have located a red Ford pickup truck that was identified in a tweet from the department the day of the slaying, Edwards said, but have yet to locate Terry Beckton, who is wanted for capital murder in the killing, the same post stated.

Detectives think Beckton left the scene of the crime in the truck, and they are working to get proper warrants to search the vehicle, Edwards said.