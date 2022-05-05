Pop Up in the Bluff highlights fun, economic growth

This Saturday, the public is welcomed back to Pop Up in the Bluff. The family fun starts at Barraque Street and Third Avenue at 11 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. There will be displays, arts and crafts, information stations, a variety of food trucks, an estimated 45 vendors, as well as plenty of kids' activities and live music.

POWERING A POP UP

Pop Up in the Bluff is the brainchild of Pine Bluff Downtown Development and isn't a festival but "a strategic plan for economic revitalization of downtown Pine Bluff and its major entrances," said Joy Blankenship, executive director at Downtown Development. "We are committed to creating high-quality places and to building a stronger community through preservation-based economic development."

The first Pop Up was in 2017 in the Barraque Street area, followed by another the next year in the Second Avenue area.

In 2019, the group focused on Main Street near the Pine Bluff Public Library, which was under construction, and the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC).

Covid-19 prevented them from holding a Pop Up event in 2020 and 2021, but Blankenship said she thinks people are ready to get outside.

They worried about recruiting vendors but that proved a non-worry, and the planners expect as many as 300 to 500 people to attend Saturday's event, she said.

Besides food trucks and vendors, the Pine Bluff Art League will have a display at 100 Main St., and The Avenue, a new bar downtown, will open for the day to give people a look inside, Blankenship said.

While the Pop Up is about getting people downtown and enjoying its new vibe the rehab has created, Blankenship said, it's about economic development.

The event is also for the small mom and pop businesses and vendors like Bath Candy LLC, which has attended three events, and for enticing more brick and mortar stores and other enterprises like Friendship Aspire Academy Arkansas that's under construction across Main from ASC.

Rachel Miller, ASC executive director, sees the area growth happening in real time.

"There is a lot of new exciting development downtown, especially on Main Street," Miller said.

The different activities hosted by various organizations create incentives for the community and outside visitors to experience the progress being made, Miller said.

The organizations include Downtown Development, the Advertising and Promotion (A&P) Commission, ASC, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, as well as businesses and entrepreneurs such as Uptown Salon and Will Jenkins.

"The magnitude of the changes are apparent not just in the physical presence of downtown, but also in the growth of people present and enjoying what they are seeing and experiencing, spreading the word throughout the community and beyond," Miller said.

Even the mayor's office staff is excited about the downtown area.

"For the city, it's nice to see people enjoying downtown," said William Fells, special projects coordinator for Mayor Shirley Washington's office. "The city has been working hard to revitalize the area, and create a space where businesses can set up shop and fun activities can flourish."

DOWNTOWN HISTORY

In the 1960s, Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff was popping, especially on Saturdays. Kids had their choice of three movie theaters, teens came to see and be seen, while their parents shopped at JCPenney, Sears or other local outlets.

Kahn Jewelry often caught the attention of young couples in love, and there were at least two banks, including Simmons Bank, that remains today.

It was the same across America, the downtown was alive and thriving, but within a few years, the rise and glittery appeal of malls and the first big box stores would rob Main Street of its commerce. Now, America's malls are suffering the same fate.

That's how Blankenship describes life downtown and its rise and decline.

But downtown isn't dead; instead, many are experiencing a comeback in a big way, such as Little Rock. With planning and hard work, Pine Bluff is poised to do the same.

"People are looking for a slower pace," that downtown businesses can offer, Blankenship said.

A MAJOR DOWNTOWN REHAB

Pine Bluff Downtown Development is a nonprofit organization that procures money through grants and other funding sources. Their dues-paying members fund the day-to-day operation, Blankenship said.

Some of their work includes the $30,000 Barraque Plaza Shade Project, Saracen Landing at Lake Saracen, its playground and walking trail.

In 2021, they financed new landscaping and lighting for the Third and Main Street Park and new landscaping for Barraque Garden and Barraque Plaza.

Perhaps their most notable work was Phase I of the Main Street Streetscape Project that enhanced the streets from the Jefferson County Courthouse to Fourth Avenue. Work included widening sidewalks with bump outs designed to accommodate vendor tables, lighting, trees and more.

Phase II starts this summer and will repeat the process from Fourth to Eighth avenues, Blankenship said.

POP UP ACTIVITIES

Main Street will be barricaded from Barraque Street to Third Avenue. Second and Third avenues will be closed from Pine to State streets. Parking will be on the courthouse parking lots, Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot, and surrounding street parking, according to Downtown Development's newsletter.

Vendors will line Main Street from Barraque Street to Third Avenue. Food trucks will be stationed on Second and Third avenues. Live music will take place at the 3rd & Main Street Park in front of the Main Street mural. Children's activities will be next to the music on the corner of Third Avenue and Pine Street. Activities will include inflatables, face painting, a balloon man making animals and other items. There also will be oversized checkers, corn hole toss and more.

Beginning at noon, the free Beer Garden will open for those 21 and older, so bring an ID. Individuals are limited to three beers or as long as the supply lasts, according to the newsletter.

Details: www.pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com, Facebook @popupinthebluff or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/popupinpb/.