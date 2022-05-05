PREP SOFTBALL: Adams relishes new role at shortstop

Regional Softball Tournaments

4A-North

At Morrilton

Friday

GAME 1 No. 1 Morrilton vs. No. 4 Pea Ridge, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 No. 2 Farmington vs. No. 3 Dardanelle, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 3 No. 1 Gravette vs. No. 4 Pottsville, 3 p.m.

GAME 4 No. 2 Clarksville vs. No. 3 Harrison, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

GAME 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon

GAME 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

Monday

GAME 7 Third-place, noon

GAME 8 Championshp, 2:30 p.m.

3A-Region 1

At Greenland

Today

GAME 1 No. 1 Booneville vs. No. 4 Greenland, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 No. 2 Valley Springs vs. No. 3 Charleston, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 3 No. 1 Lincoln vs. No. 4 Danville, 3 p.m.

GAME 4 No. 2 Hackett vs. No. 3 Elkins, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

GAME 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon

GAME 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday

GAME 7 Third-place, noon

GAME 8 Championshp, 2:30 p.m.

3A-Region 3

At Dover

Friday

GAME 1 No. 1 Baptist Prep vs. No. 4 Episcopal, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 No. 2 DeWitt vs. No. 3 Mayflower, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 3 No. 1 CAC vs. No. 4 Lamar, 3 p.m.

GAME 4 No. 2 Atkins vs. No. 3 Palestine-Wheatley, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

GAME 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon

GAME 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

Monday

GAME 7 Third-place, noon

GAME 8 Championshp, 2:30 p.m.

2A-West

At Mansfield

Friday

GAME 1 No. 1 Flippin vs. No. 4 Magazine, 10 a.m.

GAME 2 No. 2 Lavaca vs. No. 3 Yellville-Summit, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 3: No. 1 Mansfield, bye

GAME 4: No. 2 Cotter vs. No. 3 JC Westside, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

GAME 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon

GAME 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

Monday

GAME 7 Third-place, noon

GAME 8 Championshp, 2:30 p.m

1A-1 Regional

At Harrison

Friday

GAME 1 No. 1 Western Yell Co. vs. No. 4 St. Joe, 12:30 p.m.

GAME 2 No. 2 Omaha vs. N0. 3 County Line, 3 p.m.

GAME 3 Jasper, bye

GAME 4 No. 2 Mulberry vs. No. 3 Lead Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

GAME 5 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon

GAME 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

Monday

GAME 7 Third-place, noon

GAME 8 Championshp, 2:30 p.m

FARMINGTON -- Remington Adams grew up in Farmington dreaming of being a Lady Cardinal, wearing the red and black uniform and carrying on the tradition of the highly successful softball program.

Now that her prep career is down to just days and not years, the senior shortstop is hoping to go out with a bang before she heads off to Ouachita Baptist University to continue her college career.

"From the time I was in elementary school, I wanted to be a softball player," she said. "My teacher's daughter played and I looked up to her and wanted to do what she did."

Now Adams is the player young Farmington girls look up to and for good reason. The numbers she has posted this season are comparable to any who have played for the Lady Cardinals.

And she's not done. Adams admits the team has some unfinished business after last year's squad fell to 4A-1 Conference rival Pea Ridge in the Class 4A state tournament. The Lady Cardinals (16-6) will take on No. 3 seed from the 4A-4 Dardanelle at 12:30 p.m. today with a state tournament berth on the line. Farmington fell to Gravette 6-5 last week in the finals of the conference tournament.

Following last season, longtime highly successful Farmington Coach Randy Osnes retired and was replaced by former Fayetteville championship Coach Jason Shirey. Six seniors from that team also departed, including all-state shortstop Shaylee Treat.

Adams, a starter at second base for the past three seasons, made the move to shortstop and led the team to the 4A-1 Conference championship by batting .479 with an on-base percentage of .531. She has 34 hits, 15 doubles, 5 home runs and 23 RBI out of the lead-off spot. Perhaps the most remarkable statistic is her five strikeouts in 81 plate appearances.

"Moving from second base to shortstop hasn't been a hard transition," said Adams. "The ball has a little different read, but both are middle infield. But it hasn't made a big difference."

Shirey praised Adams and fellow senior Grace Boatright for their leadership. Both are .400 hitters with four years of starting experience.

"It's been comforting to me to have those two for my first season here," said Shirey. "They are our hardest workers. When your best players are your hardest workers, it sets the tone for everybody else.

"There have been some growing pains at shortstop for Remi, but she's always looking to get better, always wanting to put in that extra work."

Adams is a multisport athlete at Farmington, also playing volleyball. She credits each sport for helping with the other.

A win today would earn the Lady Cardinals a berth in the Class 4A state tournament next week.

"We have to go out and do our jobs and play as a team," Adams said after a recent practice. "As long as we play with no regrets, then we have done our jobs."