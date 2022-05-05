Program encourages role of dads

A father’s impact on a child’s development is essential.

Stuttgart native Frank Bledsaw knows the advantages that are afforded to children who have active, involved fathers during childhood and adolescence — an advantage Bledsaw never experienced as a child.

Because of that childhood barrier and the effects it had on Bledsaw’s life, he started Big Dawg & Lil Dawg, a mentoring program for young men, fathers and father figures in the Stuttgart community.

Bledsaw grew up in Stuttgart off of 19 th Street and Park Avenue, an area he said many looked at as “less desirable.” Growing up without a father, Bledsaw said he turned to the streets as an adolescent and had his fair share of run-ins with law enforcement throughout his adult years.

After his last stint in prison, Bledsaw was determined not to let his past dictate his future.

He began putting effort and hard work into reaching his goal to become a licensed barber. With a wife and children, he wanted to break the generational cycle and not let his past actions and mistakes carry weight and influence over who he could become and what he could do for the community.

Opening his barbershop, Big Dawg Cutz in 2021 at 1810 S. Park Ave., Bledsaw became a staple in the community. The barbershop became a place of fellowship with a lot of community youth enjoying their time playing video games and talking about their future with Bledsaw while getting a haircut.

He also made his shop accessible to other entrepreneurs to build their clientele in the industry, some of whom had traveled the same troubled path as Bledsaw.

It was then Bledsaw knew his job as a barber wasn’t just a profession; it was a ministry and he wanted to do more.

“A lot of our community youth have chosen the streets because there is nothing to do in Stuttgart,” said Bledsaw who said many black youths are forgotten by the community after graduating from high school if they didn’t then excel in sports. “When I was growing up as a kid in the streets, we didn’t have stand-up guys in the community that poured into us, and that is what I feel is missing.” Bledsaw said being raised by the streets, he looked up to and respected the drug dealers and gang bangers who showed tough love.

Now out of that dark place, Bledsaw knows some young people in the streets who look up to him, and he wants to use this second opportunity to change their trajectory as he did.

Big Dawg, Little Dawg was birthed this spring.

Bledsaw said the objective of his program is to re-establish the father/son bond by giving them an environment to reconnect. He said it also gives young men a safe haven to hang out with their peers and a place for young men who don’t have a father figure in their life to have that void filled.

“With so much violence in our community, I felt like I needed to step up,” said Bledsaw, referring to the recent murders of fellow Ricebirds in the past 5 years. “Some of our community kids are in the streets, and I want to show them that there are better options in life.” Sunday, Big Dawg & Lil Dawg hosted a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for community boys and girls at the Park Avenue Elementary outdoor basketball courts.

“We had a pretty good turnout with over 60 people,” said Bledsaw. “These young men have heart, and these young ladies do as well.” Winners of the tournament received cash prizes of up to $150 with free food and drinks provided for all who were in attendance.

“I would like to thank Coach Z and Joshua Zarlingo for coming out and showing these young men real love, and also I would like to thank Coach Larry Cox for coming out to referee,” said Bledsaw.

Coach Alante Stewart and officer Seneca Thornton also refereed while Snap Fitness trainer Farron Luster kept the ballplayers hydrated by donating water and Gatorade.

“I’m glad to see the community coming together and enjoying themselves,” said Bledsaw. “It takes a village to make a brighter future for our youth.” Other community leaders like his uncle and Stuttgart Civil and Human Rights Party founder Robert Chambers and Stuttgart City Council member Joe Alexander also stepped in to help form collaborations to expand the reach of the Big Dawg & Lil Dawg program.

“Joe introduced me to Henry Dabner who also volunteers his time with community youth in Jefferson County,” said Bledsaw.

Dabner, a former Pine Bluff High School board member originally from Stuttgart, said he has worked with young people for years coaching t-ball, little league football and mentoring.

“I think every young male needs a mentor,” said Dabner.

Dabner, who owns Henry Dabner Consultant and Trucking, said he is always available to come back home and help where he can.

As a 1989 graduate of Stuttgart High School, he said there should be more days and programs in the community that embrace youth.

“The older guys that played any athletics should come back and volunteer and spend time with them,” he said. “It takes hard work to succeed and enlighten. We don’t do enough of that. Instead, we let them figure stuff out themselves.” Bledsaw said what is most important about his program is being able to show young men that conflict can be handled without violence and that it’s OK for men to display love and tell one another, “I love you.” “As black men, we need to lift each other up,” he said. “We need to show these kids that it is OK to tell another man, ‘I love you. I want you to do better.’ I never heard that coming up as a kid. I never got that.” In collaboration with his wife Cachet Bledsaw, Big Dawg & Lil Dawg mentoring program continues to bring togetherness with a 7-on-7 flag football game scheduled for Sunday and a community-wide clean-month up scheduled beginning for later on 19 this th Street in partnership with Dabner.

“I have a dump truck and will volunteer my truck,” he said. “It’s about everybody’s child, and you want everybody’s child to succeed.” For more information, Bledsaw can be contacted at (870) 830-4328 or (501) 539-7211.

“I’ve had to endure a lot along this journey, and I couldn’t have done it without my family and support system,” said Bledsaw. “I’m giving back and I look forward to being a blessing to my community.”

Young men of the Big Dawg & Lil Dawg mentoring program gather at Big Dawg Cutz barbershop. (Special to The Commercial)





