Said to be head of fentanyl ring in Central Arkansas, Pulaski County man given more than 12 years in prison

A Pulaski County man accused of being the head of a major fentanyl distribution ring that operated in central Arkansas was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison Wednesday on one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of fentanyl.

Desmond Kelley, 29, pleaded guilty a year ago in February to the charge handed up by a federal grand jury in October 2019 accusing Kelly and 16 others in a 37-count indictment.

The investigation that led to the indictment was one of three major law enforcement operations resulting in nearly 50 arrests that month that were designed to interrupt the flow of fentanyl into the state.

At the time of Kelley's arrest, federal officials said 500 grams of fentanyl, unknown amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, three firearms and more than $18,000 were confiscated from Kelley's organization, which they said was responsible for the distribution of multiple kilograms of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can be used legally to treat severe pain but is highly addictive and often fatal when misused.

As Kelley was led into the courtroom Wednesday by a federal marshal escort, he waved to about a dozen supporters who were assembled in the courtroom before sitting down with his attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock, to go over legal documents before the start of the hearing.

Facing a statutory sentence of 10 years to life in prison, Kelley's guideline sentence range calculated by the U.S. Probation Office following completion of a pre-sentencing report was from 151 months to 188 months in prison.

Hall asked Miller to consider a downward variance in the guideline range to 131 months and asked that Miller run it concurrent to a 65-month sentence Kelley is serving from an earlier conviction.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens asked Miller to stack Kelley's sentence on top of the 65 months sentence he received in October 2020 on a federal heroin distribution conspiracy conviction in U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.'s court. Givens noted that Kelley was arrested on the fentanyl conspiracy count while he was free on pre-trial release from Moody's court.

"This is a case where if he didn't have that sentence I would be asking for a high-end guideline sentence," Givens said. "Mr. Kelley was involved in a federal heroin conspiracy back in 2016 and 2017. He was distributing large quantities of heroin with another criminal drug trafficking organization."

Givens said after Kelley was arrested and released on bond in that case he moved on to another criminal enterprise outlined in the indictment for the instant offense. He said Kelley was responsible for moving kilogram amounts of heroin and fentanyl into central Arkansas and was a major supplier to another central Arkansas drug ring.

"All of that activity took place while he was on federal release from the heroin conspiracy," he said. "As opposed to having a wake-up call after being arrested on a federal warrant and stopping his activity he actually stepped it up, going from heroin to fentanyl, increasing the quantities and increasing his customer base at the same time. He clearly did not get the message the first time around."

In a brief statement to Miller, Kelley said he took responsibility for his actions, but he said his upbringing contributed to his entry into a life of crime.

"I was a young hothead and I didn't, you know, look into the extent of the charges and I just jumped out there without thinking because of the environment I came from and the corruption around me," Kelley told Miller. "I really think that played a big role in my actions."

"In federal cases we don't generally deal with someone standing on a street corner with a little crack in his pocket," Miller said. "We typically deal with larger drug conspiracies, and what I see is ... people who will bounce around the state system for years."

Miller said those defendants often go in and out of state court receiving relatively light sentences but the effect of their multiple crimes is that when they come to federal court, their criminal history results in a sentence that can run into decades in prison, often, he said, to the surprise of the defendants.

"Then they say, 'Well, Judge, I didn't realize it was this serious,' " Miller said. "I tell them if I'd gotten you earlier and set you down for a little while maybe you wouldn't be facing what you're facing now."

In Kelley's case, Miller said, "you've already come to federal court."

"You came here, you were set down, and you still went back out there," Miller said. "It would be nothing for me to hang 30 years on you, because I've done it. But Mr. Givens sat over there and said, 'Judge, don't do it.' That's what he said."

Miller denied Hall's motion for a downward variance and sentenced Kelley to 151 months in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

"That will be consecutive to the time you're serving," Miller said, which effectively made Kelley's total sentence to be served between the two cases 18 years in prison.