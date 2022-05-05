The nation in brief: Satanists ask for flag at Boston City Hall;Arizonan ruled mentally fit for execution;Judge OKs bond for Virgin Islands premier;Coyote attacks child, 2, on Dallas porch

Satanists ask for flag at Boston City Hall

BOSTON -- The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled the city violated the free-speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag there.

The Salem-based group Tuesday tweeted a copy of its request to raise a flag to mark Satanic Appreciation Week in July.

The application filed online with the city doesn't provide any details about what the flag would look like or what the celebration entails.

Spokespersons for the Satanic Temple didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The group has lodged freedom-of-religion challenges nationwide, including a recent federal lawsuit arguing the Boston City Council's traditional opening prayer at its public meetings is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Mayor Michelle Wu's office declined to comment on the group's request other than to say it's reviewing the court's decision while also evaluating its flag-raising program.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Boston discriminated against activist Harold Shurtleff because of his "religious viewpoint," even though it had routinely approved other flag raising requests.

Arizonan ruled mentally fit for execution

PHOENIX -- A judge has ruled that an Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1978 killing of a university student is mentally fit to be put to death next week, keeping on track what would be the first execution in the state in nearly eight years.

In a ruling released Wednesday, Pinal County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson rejected an argument from defense lawyers that Clarence Dixon's psychological problems prevent him from rationally understanding why the state wants to end his life.

Dixon was convicted of murder in the killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

Lawyers for Dixon said they will appeal the ruling to the Arizona Supreme Court. They argued Tuesday in a court in Florence, Ariz., that executing him would violate protections against executing people who are mentally unfit.

They said Dixon erroneously believes he will be executed because police at Northern Arizona University wrongfully arrested him in a previous case -- a 1985 attack on a 21-year-old student. His attorneys concede he was in fact lawfully arrested at the time by Flagstaff police.

Dixon was sentenced to life sentences in that case for sexual assault and other charges. DNA samples taken while he was in prison later linked him to Bowdoin's killing, which had been unsolved.

Judge OKs bond for Virgin Islands premier

The premier of the British Virgin Islands could be released on a $500,000 bond as he awaits trial on charges tied to a U.S. government narcotics sting, a federal judge in Miami said Wednesday.

In a surprise decision, federal court Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes rejected prosecutors' argument that Andrew Fahie would flee if released. Instead, she said he could remain in Miami, at the home of his two college-age daughters, if he and his family surrender their travel documents and he wears an ankle bracelet monitor and pays the bond.

Prosecutors said they would appeal, meaning it's unclear when and if Fahie will be released.

Fahie, 51, was arrested last week in a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sting after accepting what he was told was $700,000 from undercover DEA agents and informants who posed as Mexican drug traffickers. Fahie and his ports director, Oleanvine Maynard, met with the group on a private jet in the Miami area, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Maynard referred to Fahie as a "little crook sometimes" who wouldn't hesitate to profit from a plan cooked up with the help of self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah operatives to move cocaine and drug proceeds through the Caribbean island.

Coyote attacks child, 2, on Dallas porch

DALLAS -- A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after being mauled by a coyote Tuesday on the front porch of a Dallas home, police said.

The attack happened about 8:30 a.m. in a neighborhood just north of White Rock Lake.

A police officer responding to the call spotted the coyote in a park near the home and opened fire on the animal, which retreated into nearby woods, according to a police statement.

It was unknown if the officer wounded the animal, but a search with a game warden began, police said. They are warning neighborhood residents that the coyote should be considered extremely dangerous.

The attack came less than a week after a coyote attacked a 2-year-old girl on Southern California's Huntington Beach. That animal was later shot dead.

Wildlife experts said the Texas coyote evidently had been fed by neighborhood residents, whether intentionally or not. Otherwise it would have shied away from human contact, said state urban wildlife biologist Sam Kieschnick. Such attacks "are not just rare, they are exceedingly rare," he said.