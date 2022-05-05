Sauté surprise

A spring vegetable sauté recipe is a great way to indulge the taste buds with bursting delicious spring flavors, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.
This vegetable medley can be paired with a side of roasted chicken, fish or tofu. Makes 4 servings.
Spring Vegetable Sauté Ingredients
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/2 cup sweet onion (sliced)
1 garlic clove (finely chopped)
3 new potatoes (tiny, quartered)
3/4 cup carrot (sliced)
3/4 cup asparagus pieces
3/4 cup sugar snap peas or green beans
1/2 cup radishes (quartered)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon dill (dried)
Heat the oil in a skillet. Cook the onion 2 minutes, add the garlic and cook another minute.
Stir in the potatoes and carrots. Cover, turn the heat to low, and cook until almost tender, about 4 minutes.
If the vegetables start to brown, add a tablespoon or 2 of water.
Now add the asparagus, peas, radishes, salt, pepper and dill. Cook, stirring often, until just tender – about 4 more minutes.
Serve immediately.
Source: What's Cooking? USDA Mixing Bowl.