Sauté surprise

A spring vegetable sauté recipe is a great way to indulge the taste buds with bursting delicious spring flavors, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

This vegetable medley can be paired with a side of roasted chicken, fish or tofu. Makes 4 servings.

Spring Vegetable Sauté Ingredients

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/2 cup sweet onion (sliced)

1 garlic clove (finely chopped)

3 new potatoes (tiny, quartered)

3/4 cup carrot (sliced)

3/4 cup asparagus pieces

3/4 cup sugar snap peas or green beans

1/2 cup radishes (quartered)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dill (dried)

Heat the oil in a skillet. Cook the onion 2 minutes, add the garlic and cook another minute.

Stir in the potatoes and carrots. Cover, turn the heat to low, and cook until almost tender, about 4 minutes.

If the vegetables start to brown, add a tablespoon or 2 of water.

Now add the asparagus, peas, radishes, salt, pepper and dill. Cook, stirring often, until just tender – about 4 more minutes.

Serve immediately.

Source: What's Cooking? USDA Mixing Bowl.