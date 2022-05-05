Scenic overlook gets ex-governor’s name

DESHA COUNTY -- A vision then-State Rep. Robert Moore held for a more scenic view of the Mississippi River near his hometown has come to fruition.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was among a number of elected officials who turned out at the McCallie Access, just 4 miles northeast of Arkansas City, for the dedication of a $2 million scenic overlook of the Mississippi River to his predecessor, Mike Beebe, on Thursday. Beebe was in office when fellow Democrat Moore introduced the idea for expanding the access 14 years ago.

State agencies were given the green light to begin constructing the scenic overlook in 2018, he said. Visitors can see boats and barges passing by and catch a glimpse of Mississippi wildland across the river.

The overlook project was a partnership of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Department of Transportation, and Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

"This has been a long time coming," said Moore, now chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission. "A lot of help along the way, and I think we've been blessed this beautiful day. Anybody who's got to come out and see what we've been emphasizing saw the beauty of the trail and this part of the state. I think we have a lot of opportunity and we're going to continue to work and make it happen."

Beebe, who served as governor from 2007-15, gave Moore credit for pushing to make the landmark happen, but said after the dedication it was a shock he was even called about the honor a few months ago.

"There's a law in Arkansas that was passed after [Mike] Huckabee [served as governor], because they had names on everything, that you can't name public buildings after political figures until they reach the age of 75," Beebe said. "So, I was 75 in December. I guess that's what caused them to do it."

A tourism trail was paved on the top of the levee along with a large boat ramp and high-water ramp on different ends of the overlook, Beebe said.

"They got this overlook from Parks and Tourism for people touring the trail to get off and see one of the most magnificent views of the river," he said.

McCallie Access has existed since the 1970s, according to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Executive Director Austin Booth, but adding the overlook will be a benefit to the anglers.

"Arkansas is blessed to have some of the best fishing in the country, and the reason for that is we have all kinds of rivers, Arkansas River, White River, Saline River, Ouachita and the Mississippi on our eastern border," Booth said. "This will give people a tremendous opportunity to access the Mississippi River, all the fishing that comes with it and all the oxbow lakes along the river."

Hutchinson said the scenic overlook marks the southern terminus of the Delta Heritage Trail, which begins in Phillips County.

As he spoke, he couldn't help noticing the newfound significance Beebe's name had on the overlook.

"For eight years I've been governor, and many of you have been in the governor's conference room, where I do all my news conferences, where I do all my public business, by tradition the preceding governor's portrait is overlooking everything I do. So, it's certainly significant that an overlook [is behind me]," he joked.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe offers remarks as current Gov. Asa Hutchinson looks on during the dedication of a scenic overlook in Beebe's honor Wednesday, May 4, 2022, near Arkansas City. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

