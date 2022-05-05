Severe weather in Arkansas continues Thursday; excessive rainfall a concern, forecasters say

Chances for severe weather continue Thursday as a cold front moves east across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy to excessive rainfall and local flash flooding will continue to be a concern, particularly over most of southwest Arkansas, a briefing from the weather service states.

In northern Arkansas, a number of roads have closed due to high water, according to the state Department of Transportation website IDriveArkansas.com.

Southern Arkansas is at an enhanced risk for severe weather conditions including hail up to the size of a quarter, wind speeds of up to 60 mph, the briefing states. Forecasters said there is also a low chance for tornadoes.

Most of the state is well above normal for rainfall over the last month, with 2 to 4 inches at most locations. Saturated soils will lead to a more vulnerable surface for flash flooding, according to forecasters.

Many river basins remain swollen and expected rainfall will likely keep river levels elevated, including the Ouachita, Lower White and Black rivers, the briefing states.