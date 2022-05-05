Somali extremists kill Burundi troops

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The African Union says a number of Burundian peacekeepers were killed in Tuesday’s attack by Islamic extremist rebels who targeted a remote military base in Somalia.

The African Union condemned the attack and paid “tribute to the Burundian peacekeepers who lost their lives helping to bring peace and stability to Somalia,” in a statement issued Wednesday.

That statement did not say how many peacekeepers were killed.

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack on the base in El Baraf, a small town 93 miles north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu, in the Middle Shabelle region. The group circulated a video purporting to show the dead bodies of peacekeepers as well as military equipment seized in the attack.

Al-Shabab claimed to have killed 173 soldiers, but the group has in the past inflated death tolls after attacks by its fighters. The death toll and al-Shabab’s purported video from the scene could not be independently verified.