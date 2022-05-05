Southern Arkansas University commencement ceremonies set for May 6

MAGNOLIA -- Southern Arkansas University will recognize more than 500 spring 2022 graduates during three commencement ceremonies Friday in the W.T. Watson Athletic Center.

The Rankin College of Business and the College of Liberal and Performing Arts ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The College of Education and Human Performance and the College of Science and Engineering will be at 2 p.m. The School of Graduate Studies ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to the three ceremonies, the Department of Nursing will host a pinning ceremony for all nursing graduates in the Donald W. Reynolds Center Grand Hall at 11:30 a.m.

Monty Harrington, who is market president for Farmers Bank & Trust and the chairman of the SAU Board of Trustees, will deliver the spring 2022 undergraduate commencement address.

Travell Green, a William Jefferson Clinton Primary School fourth grade reading and language arts instructor in Hope, will deliver the commencement address for the graduate ceremony. Green created the Gentlemen's Club, an organization designed to teach young men life skills, social skills and how to be a gentleman. He was the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Educator of the Year.