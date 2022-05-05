Sports roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

RUSSELLVILLE 3-12, VAN BUREN 0-15

The Lady Pointers clinched the top seed from the 5A-West in the state tournament with a doubleheader split Wednesday.

Van Buren claimed a 15-12 win over Russellville in the second game of the doubleheader on Wednesday. Russellville won the opener 3-0.

Van Buren (18-6, 11-3) shared the conference title with Greenwood, which swept Greenbrier on Tuesday, but earned the top seed by virtue of its doubleheader sweep over the Lady Bulldogs in March.

Van Buren will open the Class 5A state tournament on May 12 at 10 a.m. at Hot Springs' Majestic Park.

Van Buren scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning with the first five batters reaching base with a hit before Haylie Girvin singled home Riley Lowrey and Tessa Leonard.

Girvin finished 4-for-4 with four singles, scored three runs and drove in three runs.

Leadoff hitter and shortstop Hailey Allen had a single and a double, scored four runs and drove in three runs.

Catcher Ashlynn Michael also drove in two runs with a double in the first inning and a single in the sixth.

Ember Caldwell earned the win for the Lady Pointers.

Russellville (10-13, 4-10) was led by Lydia Hale, who had three hits and drove in two runs, and Brenna Burk and Ava Brock, who had two hits each.

In the first game, Gracie Campbell allowed just three hits and struck out seven to lead the Lady Cyclones to the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Michael had two doubles for Van Buren.

Russellville scored twice in the sixth inning on Brock's double.

Tayian Bradley added a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, scoring Brizzette Rivera, who had doubled.

PREP SOCCER

GIRLS

Bentonville West 5, Fort Smith Southside 1

Tianna Jones and Bridget McSpadden scored two goals each to lead West past Southside.

Jordan Hartline also scored a goal for West while Meghan Sembrot and Kate Carter provided two assists apiece. Cierra Flynn also contributed an assist.

Rogers 2, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Grace Nowlin and Aubrey Holloway scored goals to lead Rogers past Har-Ber.

Hannah Hatfield and Wesley Jackson provided assists for the Lady Mounties.

BOYS

Farmington 3, Harrison 1

Mateo Carbonel scored all three goals for Farmington in its win over Harrison in the semifinals of the Class 4A-1 Conference Tournament.

Two of Carbonel's goals were unassisted and Caleb Blakely assisted on the other one. Farmington will play at Clarksville in the championship game today, weather permitting, or the game could be pushed back to Friday.