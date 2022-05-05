SOFTBALL

Gibson a national player of year finalist

University of Arkansas senior infielder Danielle Gibson was named as a top 10 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, it was announced Wednesday.

Gibson is one of five position players to make the list and the only finalist from an SEC school. She has helped the Razorbacks claim back-to-back SEC regular season championships and ranks in the nation's top 20 in several categories, including sixth in batting average (.451), eighth in total bases (124), 15th in hits (65), 15th in RBI per game (1.15) and 17th in slugging percentage (.861).

Gibson has set school records in career RBI (164) and total bases (388) and currently sits second in home runs with 44.

The top 3 finalists will be revealed May 18, and the winner will be announced prior to the NCAA Women's College World Series, which is scheduled for June 2-10.

Also on Wednesday, Gibson was one of 13 college players chosen in the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Draft. Athletes Unlimited and ESPN have recently reached a new multi-year rights agreement for pro softball and lacrosse. More than 160 live games from the women's sports organization will air exclusively on ESPN platforms over the next two years, which includes 34 on ESPN or ESPN2 and 56 on ESPNU. The third Athletes Unlimited season is scheduled for July 29-Aug. 28.

-- Chip Souza

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Regional tournament play halted

High school baseball and softball teams from Class 4A-1A were set to begin regional tournament play today around the state, but those plans have changed for several schools.

A weather system that entered Arkansas late Wednesday is expected to intensity and sweep across the state, bringing with it heavy rain and damaging winds.

So far, the 4A North, 4A South, 4A East, 3A Region 2, 3A Region 3, 3A Region 4, 2A North, 2A South, 2A Central, 2A West, 1A Region 1, 1A Region 3 and 1A Region 4 have all decided to begin play Friday. Other regionals are expected make a decision early today on if their respective tournaments will begin on time or need to be pushed back.

State tournaments are scheduled to start on May 12.

-- Erick Taylor

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Weather postpones Class 5A state meet

The threat for severe weather has again forced state track and field meets to switch days.

The Class 5A state track and field championships were scheduled for today at Van Buren High School but because of the heavy rain forecast to hit the state, the meet was postponed until Friday. It was also decided on Tuesday that the Class 6A meet, which was set to begin today at Scott Field in Little Rock, would be held Friday.

The locations for both meets will remain the same.

– Erick Taylor

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Garrison set to take reins at Maumelle

Grover Garrison will embark on a new journey, albeit at a familiar place, next season after he was recently named the new head girls basketball coach at Maumelle.

Garrison has spent the past nine years as coach of the Sylvan Hills girls track and field team, where he led the Lady Bears to six conference titles and five state championships. But the long-time coach, who's taking over for Calli De Los Santos, is no stranger to Maumelle.

He spent three years with the Hornets (2011-13) where he coached football, basketball and track and field.

– Erick Taylor

BASKETBALL

ASU men add former Florida State center

For the second time in as many days, Arkansas State has secured a transfer, this time inking big man Alaaeddine Boutayeb.

The 7-2 center from Morocco joined Florida State in January but did not see the floor with the Seminoles. Boutayeb spent the last 10 years in France, playing with Le Mans Sarte Basket U21 during spring 2021. That season, he averaged 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 13 games.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TRACK AND FIELD

UALR's Jackson, ASU's Palma Simo honored

University of Arkansas-Little Rock sprinter Cameron Jackson and Arkansas State thrower Aimar Palma Simo were named the Sun Belt Conference men's Track and Field Athletes of the Week, as announced by the league office Wednesday morning.

Jackson's 20.61 time in the 200-meter dash at last week's Texas-Arlington Under Armour Invitational is the Sun Belt's best time this season. The sophomore now leads the conference in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as a member of the 400-meter relay team -- which the Trojans also won in Arlington with a time of 39.85.

The honor is his second in as many weeks, making him only the third athlete in program history to accomplish the feat.

Palma Simo finished as the top collegian at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn., in the hammer throw, posting a top mark of 217 feet, 5 inches. The Spaniard's season-best mark of 222 feet, 3 inches ranks 21st in all of Division I and leads the Sun Belt.

-- Mitchell Gladstone